To combat COVID-19, John Diers' Aug. 15 opinion piece proposed "draconian measures" which was to immediately begin a four to six-week lockdown to prevent further spread of the virus. His recommendation was made despite the low number of virus-related deaths in our state.
While it may be interesting to time-travel to the past when antibiotics, antivirals, modern medical devices and clinical practices were not available — it is more important now to focus on facts and not fear. Here are some COVID-19 statistics from our state as of Aug. 17:
- Total Deaths: 1,758
- Population in Millions: 5,700,000
- Deaths as percent of Total Population: 0.03%
- Deaths in Long-Term Care Facilities: 1,241
- LTC Deaths as percent of Total Deaths: 75%
As this data illustrates, the overall risk for the general population is low. This newer coronavirus is very serious, especially for the elderly and individuals with the underlying health conditions. The CDC list includes cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, obesity (BMI of 30 or higher), serious heart conditions (heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies), sickle cell disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html).
I encourage readers to look for themselves at the data provided by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) such as this recent report and not to simply rely on the fear-mongering that takes place by the media to drive viewership or readership: www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/stats/covidweekly33.pdf.
I recommend a recent article, "Fear is a Viral Monster," by Donald J. Boudreaux. The author is an economics professor at George Mason University. Boudreaux expounds on the effects of fear and the accompanying growth of government power and the negative results. He quotes from a book by Hans Rosling ("Factfulness" 2018): "When we are afraid, we do not see clearly ... Critical thinking is always difficult, but it’s almost impossible when we are scared. There’s no room for facts when our minds are occupied by fear."
Take time to read and get the facts. Do not be afraid. Live your best life.
Lynn Spieker
Prior Lake