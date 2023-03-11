On March 7, 2022, the Prior Lake City Council adopted a formal position on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. Specifically, the resolution recognizes the inherent dignity of and right for all to fair treatment, opportunity, and participation. This resolution was the result of months of conversation and input from a wide spectrum of community members.
One year later, I’d like to take the opportunity to update you on the city’s efforts related to this resolution. As it states, diverse and unique viewpoints can enhance the City of Prior Lake and the mission of its council and staff. To that end, we have taken several steps to demonstrate the city’s commitment to this work.
We have increased the focus of our hiring practices to help diversify our workforce and become more representative of the residents of our city. We have included members of our community in the interview process for our police officer openings, and we have started placing job announcements with agencies that specifically reach out to diverse populations. As a result of these efforts, the city has hired new employees with more varied backgrounds. We also updated our personnel policy to include language from the recently approved CROWN Act, which explicitly protects natural hairstyles and texture for employees.
The diversity of our customers and employees is evolving as the Prior Lake community continues to grow. To help raise awareness, all city staff attended training last fall to raise awareness of making assumptions based on personal past experience. This is something we intend to repeat biannually in tangent with our respect in the workplace training.
Our performance evaluation process was revamped last fall to focus on four core competencies. Now all city employees receive the same evaluation criteria related to customer service, communication, strategic thinking, and operational excellence, including specific language around demonstrating respect for people and their differences and adapting communication styles for diverse audiences. We have made explicit that respect and acceptance are required to succeed in our organization.
The city recently conducted a community survey which included several questions pertaining to DEIB. This establishes a baseline for us and creates a benchmark we can use in future years to gauge any changes in this area.
The city is committed to these efforts, and we will continue to be thoughtful and purposeful about the importance of this work. I want to thank our community for embracing this effort and helping make all residents and visitors feel welcome and safe in Prior Lake.
Jason Wedel is the city manager of Prior Lake.