One of the most important things the city does is provide information to residents. People are busy. Family, jobs, extracurricular activities – it seems as if we’re all running from one thing to another with barely a moment to breathe. How then can the city make it convenient for people to stay informed about the services and related impacts of their local government? The purpose of this column is to make you aware of the variety of ways in which you can receive information about the city as well as the methods you can use to engage with us.
The easiest way to receive information is to follow us on social media. We regularly post to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and the city is easy to find on all the social media channels @CityofPriorLake. We have over 8,600 followers on Facebook, and it’s a great way to stay current on city activities. We do our best to respond to questions posted on our social media and enjoy the interactive nature of these platforms.
We recognize not everybody is a fan of social media, so we provide other ways to connect with us. Our website (www.priorlakemn.gov) was recently revamped, and you can find just about everything you need here. From paying your utility bill to the city code to an events calendar and maps of development projects, the website is full of information for our residents. If you haven’t already, I encourage you to explore our website and regularly check it for updates.
You can also sign up for our electronic newsletter, “Splash.” This bi-weekly newsletter gives you a quick recap of current happenings and provides links to more detailed information for those who are interested. To sign up, go to our website and simply click on “E-Notification Sign Up” at the very top of the homepage. Here, you can also enroll in a variety of email lists to receive updates on topics such as snowplow alerts and City Council agendas.
Each fall we seek members for our advisory committees and commissions. This is a great way to have deeper involvement with the city and to meet your neighbors. Keep an eye out later this summer for the call for volunteers to serve on our Planning Commission, Economic Development Authority, Community Engagement Committee, and Arts & Culture Committee.
Did you know that all City Council and Planning Commission meetings are broadcast live through our website? You can view these meetings via your local cable access channel or tune in online at priorlakemn.gov/PLTV. A library of past meetings can also be viewed and downloaded.
Want to report an issue? Go to our website and scroll to the middle of the homepage. There, you will find six gray buttons. Click on the one that says, “Report a Concern” and you can choose from several options to let us know, for example, if a streetlight is out or to report a pothole.
Want to connect with us? You can always send us an email at info@priorlakemn.gov or call City Hall at 952-447-9800.
We recognize there are a lot of things that require your attention, so our job is to make it as easy as possible for you to access city information. There is no shortage of ways to find out what is going on in Prior Lake. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, please let us know, and we would be happy to help.
Jason Wedel is the city manager of Prior Lake.