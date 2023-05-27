Jason Wedel mug

Jason Wedel

 Courtesy photo

One of the most important things the city does is provide information to residents. People are busy. Family, jobs, extracurricular activities – it seems as if we’re all running from one thing to another with barely a moment to breathe. How then can the city make it convenient for people to stay informed about the services and related impacts of their local government? The purpose of this column is to make you aware of the variety of ways in which you can receive information about the city as well as the methods you can use to engage with us.

The easiest way to receive information is to follow us on social media. We regularly post to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and the city is easy to find on all the social media channels @CityofPriorLake. We have over 8,600 followers on Facebook, and it’s a great way to stay current on city activities. We do our best to respond to questions posted on our social media and enjoy the interactive nature of these platforms.

Jason Wedel is the city manager of Prior Lake.

Tags

Events