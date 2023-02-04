Jason Wedel mug

Jason Wedel

What a winter! We’ve seen a snowstorm dump a foot of snow, followed by sub-zero freezing cold temps, and, more recently, it rained for an entire day! Fingers crossed all of it helps increase our Prior Lake water level. Kudos to our Prior Lake Public Works crews who work tirelessly to keep up with all of it so the rest of us can get around town safely. Unlike the erratic weather, things around City Hall are relatively predictable so I thought I would share with you some of things you can expect this year.

Jason Wedel is the city manager of Prior Lake.

