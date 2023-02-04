What a winter! We’ve seen a snowstorm dump a foot of snow, followed by sub-zero freezing cold temps, and, more recently, it rained for an entire day! Fingers crossed all of it helps increase our Prior Lake water level. Kudos to our Prior Lake Public Works crews who work tirelessly to keep up with all of it so the rest of us can get around town safely. Unlike the erratic weather, things around City Hall are relatively predictable so I thought I would share with you some of things you can expect this year.
City events
Our social calendar is filling up fast in 2023. Our Concerts in the Park are scheduled for May, June, and August at Lakefront Park. The date for this year’s Beach Party is Friday, July 28 at Sand Point Beach, and our annual Coin Carnival event is scheduled for Friday, June 16. I’m looking forward to the Fourth of July fireworks celebration in partnership with the Prior Lake Association, Lakefront Music Fest (Darius Rucker!) hosted by the Prior Lake Rotary Club and Chalk Fest. And did you know the Midwest Show Skiers are looking to break the current 93-person water ski pyramid World Record in September on Prior Lake? Like many of you, I can’t wait for warmer weather, and the Farmer’s Market to return on the weekends, too.
Full-time fire department
As many of you may know, we are moving to a full-time fire department in 2023. To accommodate 12 new firefighters scheduled 24/7, Fire Station No. 1 was recently remodeled. The firefighters will start in July and be welcomed with a new kitchen, sleeping quarters, and a workout room. Federal grant dollars through ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) were used to make these upgrades. Our part-time, on-call firefighters will still be needed and are a vital part of our fire service. Residents can take comfort in knowing we will have firefighters who can respond to a call at a moment’s notice. We appreciate your patience and understanding as the City Council and city staff worked through the process of transitioning to a full-time department.
Parks and trails
The City Council recently adopted the Lakefront Park Master Plan which provides a blueprint for our most used community crown jewel. This is a huge step that will help the city seek grant funding and donations for this project. A new playground will be constructed in Ponds Park this year as well as improvements and updates to the ballfields. Our trail along Highway 13 from Anna Trail S.E. up to Pleasant Street S.E. will be designed this year with construction in 2024. Funding is coming from a federal grant the city received and the project will complete the current gap and connect our regional trails between County Road 12 and 21.
Road construction
We are excited to finally be able to move forward with the Fish Point Road Phase II project. The intersection at Highway 13 and Fish Point Road is about to get a lot better. The traffic signal will be replaced to include a dedicated left turn lane, right turn lane, as well as a separate through lane on Fish Point Road. I’m happy to say the wait while turning right because the car in front of you is going forward, across Highway 13, will be over! There will also be a flashing yellow turn arrow for traffic on Highway 13, turning on to Fish Point Road. We hope this helps to lower stress levels as well as backups on Fish Point Road and allows traffic to flow more freely.
Development
The city continues to grow, and we look for opportunities to be thoughtful whenever new developments are being considered. One of the most anticipated projects to get underway this year is next door to City Hall. The addition of a multi-use apartment complex includes a plan for 97 market rate apartment units with underground parking as well as a street level restaurant. I cannot tell you how many times people request more restaurants and more things to do in Prior Lake. This project includes a restaurant and rooftop space for dining during the summer. Bringing market rate projects to our downtown will help our locally owned businesses and keep the area vibrant. The other notable projects are at the Preserve at Jeffers Pond. A 197-unit market rate building is proposed at the SW corner of Jeffers Parkway and County Road 42. Construction is anticipated to start in 2023, but the development still needs final approval. Across the street on the SE corner, a 140-unit market rate building is being proposed and construction is also anticipated in 2023.
That’s just a few items we have on the calendar. All this information and more can be found on the City’s website at www.priorlakemn.gov. You can also sign up for regular email alerts on our website, just look for the “E-Notification Sign up” at the top of the screen to stay up to date on City activities.
Jason Wedel is the city manager of Prior Lake.