Every year in September, the Prior Lake City Council approves a preliminary budget and tax levy for final adoption in December. Municipal budgets are large, complex, and difficult to understand. The budget for 2021 is no exception. My hope is that anyone reading this will have a better understanding of municipal tax policy and how the proposed 2021 budget will impact them directly.
Fact: The annual tax levy does not represent the actual impact on your individual property taxes. The Council has approved a preliminary tax levy of 5.25% for 2021. This does not mean your annual property taxes will go up by 5.25%. The tax levy represents the general operations portion of the city budget. That portion of the budget is increasing to cover increased costs associated with inflation and growth. The cost of growth includes snow plowing and maintaining more miles of streets and trails, increased calls for police and fire, and new parks to mow. However, with growth the tax levy increase is spread over a larger number of properties, so the net result is a smaller percentage is apportioned to each property. In other words, as our tax base continues to grow and there are more properties to pay for the cost of services, the less impact there is on everybody. For 2021 the proposed levy results in 78% of our residents with an average valued home will see either a slight decrease or a minimal increase (-$22 to $42 per year) in their city property taxes. This fact is the most important lesson I hope residents take away from this article.
Fact: The city’s tax rate is what matters. One of the most common misperceptions about municipal budgets is the tax rate. The tax rate – not the tax levy – determines how much a property owner will pay in taxes. The tax levy reflects the total dollar amount the City needs to operate and is then used to determine the tax rate. This explains why the annual amount levied to property owners is lower than the tax levy itself. For 2021, the tax rate is proposed to be reduced by 4.37%. Prior Lake has the lowest tax rate in Scott County.
Fact: The city is saving for the future to reduce reliance on debt. The city has been increasing our savings for future capital improvements by incrementally allocating more funding toward equipment replacement, street pavement maintenance, and facility management each year. We’re doing this so that when the time comes for these costs to be incurred, the funds are available to pay for them. In the past, the city has used debt to pay for some of these things. Over the last four years the city has significantly reduced the amount debt we have due to the actions of the city council to save and pay for improvements as we go.
The 2021 preliminary budget that was approved on Sept. 21 sets the maximum amount for the levy. This will be reflected in the truth in taxation documents each Prior Lake property owner will receive later this year. The final levy will be approved at the City Council meeting on Dec. 7.
My hope is that this article has provided some clarity as to the difference between the tax levy and the tax rate. The tax rate is going down for the third year in a row which will result in savings for a significant number of property owners. As always, I am available for questions any time and can be reached at city hall 952-447-9801 or jwedel@cityofpriorlake.com.