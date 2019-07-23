On the day after the Rotary Lakefront Music Fest, I wondered what it is that makes a successful event. I think it is a number of things.
Over the past 40 years or so I’ve been involved with a number of community events. I was on the founding committee of Rochesterfest and went on to chair the event one year. While leading police departments in Faribault and Crystal, I worked with those communities on their annual events. When we moved to Prior Lake, it just seemed natural that I would get involved in the Music Fest.
When Rochester Mayor Chuck Hazama called together his advisory committee on an annual event, he told us he wanted to bring all of the different fundraisers and events together in one week and make it a celebration of everything “good in the community." Rochesterfest is still thriving today in its 35th year.
So as I pondered this, eventually the answer became obvious: community.
A community event must have community support and, just as important, involvement. Both of the most successful events I’ve been involved in have those two key elements.
This year’s Rotary Lakefront Music Fest had over 900 volunteers and about 5,000 hours of donated time, not including the Rotary Club members. The volunteers receive a free ticket for the event or their group or organization can earn direct compensation. YMCA Twin Cities, the Prior Lake-Savage High Schools athletic booster club and Patron for the Arts & Activities, Scott County Young Life, local scout troops and the elementary parent-teacher conferences are some of our local beneficiaries. This year we will donate over $100,000 back into the local community.
How do you get community involvement? There has to be something in it to benefit the most people. Perhaps it’s a place to promote my business or sell my product. How can my organization benefit financially from the community event and at the same time join in the fun? Find ways that members of the community can get involved and benefit their club or organization.
Both of the most successful community events I’ve been involved with did these things. Rochesterfest had over 50 committees covering all of the events of the week.
Even though the Music Fest is put on by the Prior Lake Rotary Club, many people have taken ownership and look forward to the celebration every year. Almost a thousand of my friends and neighbors come together to put on a great show and event.
What are we celebrating? Us, our community, our schools, our scout troops, religious groups — in short, our town.