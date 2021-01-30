“Stop hanging out with people that tell you what you want to hear. Hang out with people who tell you the truth” –Eric Thomas. On Nov. 5, 1965, the group known as the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology cautioned President Lyndon B. Johnson that continued accumulation of greenhouse gas emissions resulting from fossil-fuel burning would “almost certainly cause significant changes” that could harm human beings. On January 14th, 2021, NASA, NOAA and Berkley Earth, an independent nonprofit, released their global temperature analyses finding that Earth’s global temperatures in 2020 effectively tied with 2016 for the hottest year on record. In the middle of a pandemic, global warming linked to greenhouse gas emissions showed no signs of letting up. The last seven years have been the warmest since the beginning of modern record-keeping began. In my lifetime, every decade since the 1960s has clearly been warmer than the one before, and this trend will not stop until we stop emitting greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel usage into our atmosphere. Until we do so, the economic and environmental risks and costs will keep piling up and taxpayers will continue to foot the bill. The world is seeing an increase in heat waves, storms and other extreme weather as the planet warms, and in disasters like droughts, floods and wildfires that result. Last year offered no respite, with record fires in Australia and California, and severe drought in central South America and the American southwest. Anyone ignoring the realities of human-caused climate change accepts the continued socialization of all the current costs and economic risks associated with it. They also accept that the poorest among us bear the brunt of its impacts now and in the future. It is fiscally and morally wrong. Those that think solely relying on regulations as the solution are chasing a fool’s errand. Regulating greenhouse gas emissions will be viscerally opposed by a whole caucus in Congress, are subject to the ebbs and flows of each presidential election, will get bogged down in the courts and is highly inefficient. Pushing down this path guarantees unabated climate change. Is there solution to this challenge? Yes. Is it something that Congress can get behind? Yes. Is it something that individuals across Scott County and Minnesota can get behind? Yes. Economists from both sides of the aisle, businesses and local governments are rallying behind a carbon dividend framework as a consensus cornerstone to America’s deep decarbonization efforts. This framework is built around four pillars. First, a gradually rising fee on carbon emissions that ensures that every business and person is accountable for their carbon footprint. They, not the government, will get to decide how to best respond and on what timeframe. Second, all Americans will receive a carbon dividend which will insulate up to 70% of Americans, in particular American farmers and the working class, from any potential energy cost increases. Third, less regulations so that businesses can quickly innovate and unleash market opportunities for technologies that currently exist and those that need to be invented. Fourth, compelling other countries to do their part via border adjustments. Other countries will need to have a fee on carbon or directly pay America for their pollution. The United States will be in the driver’s seat while China, India and others in the Paris Climate Agreement will need to follow our lead. Fifty-five years ago, Congress and the president were warned about the risks of greenhouse gases from fossil-fuel burning. Every Congress and president since then has ducked addressing the fundamental problem — fixing the multi-generational and multinational market failure that enables global warming and forces us to socialize the costs and risks of human-caused climate change. The bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA) is the policy that fixes this market failure and puts the carbon dividends framework into legislative action. It ensures that every person in every country is working together to solve climate change and ushers in a wave of new careers. It uses affordable and reliable technology to power our lives and incentivizes massive innovation. It also gives us peace of mind that we did the right thing.
“Stop hanging out with people that tell you what you want to hear. Hang out with people who tell you the truth” –Eric Thomas.
On Nov. 5, 1965, the group known as the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology cautioned President Lyndon B. Johnson that continued accumulation of greenhouse gas emissions resulting from fossil-fuel burning would “almost certainly cause significant changes” that could harm human beings.
On Jan. 14, 2020, NASA, NOAA and Berkley Earth, an independent nonprofit, released their global temperature analyses finding the earth’s global temperatures in 2020 was effectively tied with 2016 for the hottest year on record. In the middle of a pandemic, global warming linked to greenhouse gas emissions showed no signs of letting up.
The last seven years have been the warmest since the beginning of modern record-keeping began. In my lifetime, every decade since the 1960s has clearly been warmer than the one before, and this trend will not stop until we stop emitting greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel usage into our atmosphere. Until we do so, the economic and environmental risks and costs will keep piling up and taxpayers will continue to foot the bill.
The world is seeing an increase in heat waves, storms and other extreme weather as the planet warms, and in disasters like droughts, floods and wildfires that result. Last year offered no respite, with record fires in Australia and California, and severe drought in central South America and the American southwest.
Anyone ignoring the realities of human-caused climate change accepts the continued socialization of all the current costs and economic risks associated with it. They also accept that the poorest among us bear the brunt of its impacts now and in the future. It is fiscally and morally wrong.
Those that think solely relying on regulations as the solution are chasing a fool’s errand. Regulating greenhouse gas emissions will be viscerally opposed by a whole caucus in Congress, are subject to the ebbs and flows of each presidential election, will get bogged down in the courts and is highly inefficient. Pushing down this path guarantees unabated climate change.
Is there solution to this challenge? Yes. Is it something that Congress can get behind? Yes. Is it something that individuals across Scott County and Minnesota can get behind? Yes.
Economists from both sides of the aisle, businesses and local governments are rallying behind a carbon dividend framework as a consensus cornerstone to America’s deep decarbonization efforts. This framework is built around four pillars.
First, a gradually rising fee on carbon emissions that ensures that every business and person is accountable for their carbon footprint. They, not the government, will get to decide how to best respond and on what timeframe.
Second, all Americans will receive a carbon dividend which will insulate up to 70% of Americans, in particular American farmers and the working class, from any potential energy cost increases.
Third, less regulations so that businesses can quickly innovate and unleash market opportunities for technologies that currently exist and those that need to be invented.
Fourth, compelling other countries to do their part via border adjustments. Other countries will need to have a fee on carbon or directly pay America for their pollution. The United States will be in the driver’s seat while China, India and others in the Paris Climate Agreement will need to follow our lead.
Fifty-five years ago, Congress and the president were warned about the risks of greenhouse gases from fossil-fuel burning. Every Congress and president since then has ducked addressing the fundamental problem — fixing the multi-generational and multinational market failure that enables global warming and forces us to socialize the costs and risks of human-caused climate change.
The bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA) is the policy that fixes this market failure and puts the carbon dividends framework into legislative action. It ensures that every person in every country is working together to solve climate change and ushers in a wave of new careers. It uses affordable and reliable technology to power our lives and incentivizes massive innovation. It also gives us peace of mind that we did the right thing.