Five years ago, Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools set out to make a long-term facilities plan to create more learning spaces for our growing student population. At that time, the year 2020 seemed like such a distant future. Now as we turn the calendar to this new decade, we are seeing years of planning come to life thanks to voter approval of the 2017 referendum funding requests.
This year represents a significant point in the culmination of construction projects that have touched every building in our district. Many projects are now complete, with hundreds of students and community members enjoying new spaces at Edgewood, WestWood, Redtail Ridge, Jeffers Pond, Five Hawks and Glendale schools and a brand new Bridges Area Learning Center that opened at the beginning of this school year.
The Twin Oaks auditorium renovation is also complete along with refurbished health classrooms, locker rooms for physical education classes and an expanded kitchen and cafeteria. We are looking forward to Twin Oaks' classroom additions opening this spring.
Hidden Oaks now has additional classrooms and an expanded cafeteria along with increased parking spaces and a new drop-off loop for parents. Recently Hidden Oaks opened a beautiful multi-purpose space they have dubbed the Oakview Room that is already getting lots of use.
Earlier this school year Prior Lake High School opened new industrial technology learning spaces. Earlier this month, the high school opened two, three-story classroom additions and a renovated Lake House Café that offers an expanded menu of items for students during and after school.
Still to come, the high school will have a new main entrance with a secure front entry and an expanded parking lot on the west side of the building. Work is also underway on a four-court activity center that will be accessible from the new upper entrance and a kitchen and cafeteria expansion, all to open this fall.
With La ola del lago now a full-grown K-5 Spanish Immersion program, the school will move to Grainwood in the fall of 2020 with several updates planned. Recently the school board approved designs that will bring renovations to La ola del lago at Grainwood’s media center, kitchen/cafeteria, kindergarten classroom and boiler room, along with office space for Community Education.
Finally, construction on our newest elementary school, Hamilton Ridge, is well underway. As you drive through the Big Sky Estates development in Savage, you can now see the main entrance of the school along with the gym and some classroom wings taking shape. This building will be open in time for school this fall.
Over the years, hundreds of staff, students, parents and community members have given their time, talents and input to make these spaces a reality for our students. In the coming months we will be sharing details on soft and grand openings so that all in our community can see the many positive changes we have put in place together for all to enjoy for years to come. Thank you for your continued support as we work to fulfill our mission to help all students reach their full potential.