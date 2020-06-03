I’ve struggled with what I wanted to say in the commentary this week. As many of you know, I was a police officer for 30 years. The last half of my career I served as a police chief. I have been on the receiving end of complaints from the public over police conduct. I have had the honor of serving with some amazing men and women over the course of my career.
I watched in horror the video of Mr. George Floyd (We should never forget his name) as the life left his body. I cannot reconcile the apparent indifference not only of the officer later charged but the other officers on the scene. I only hope that the officers on-scene did not realize the effect this was having on Mr. Floyd.
After 30 years I can honestly say I do not know of a single officer that would have this type of callous indifference to life. With the number of times as a young officer in the field I was called upon to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, and this was before CPR masks, it just does not make sense that an officer would deliberately kill someone.
I’ve trained with police officers here in Scott County and worked with them at events such as the music festival. I have never seen this type of overreaction and unprofessional response to a situation. We are fortunate that our first responders — police, fire and emergency medical — are the professional and compassionate people they are.
As the events of last week began to unfold, I knew there would be community response. I had no idea it would be as much of a disaster as it has turned out to be. I found it difficult to believe that some of the people of color I know from both Minneapolis and St. Paul would react this way. As I watched the news video, I saw that it was not just people of color but people of all races looting, burning, committing violence against police officers and city and private property.
Over the past two months during the pandemic my current employer, St. Paul Public Schools, provided over 2 million meals to school district families because we knew that people had been furloughed or lost their jobs completely. Whey would people vandalize and try to burn four of our school buildings?
I know people in St. Paul, and must believe the same is true in Minneapolis, that rely on their local grocery and pharmacy that are within walking distance of their homes. Then I realized the looters and burners are not the people that walk to the store to get groceries. This was not the Minnesota I know and love. Those people are criminals.
My beliefs were reinforced when I saw community members come the next day and help start the cleanup efforts. I also saw literally tons of food being donated to help the people in Minneapolis. This is Minnesota that I know.
I am begging you. Please do not judge all police officers by the actions of one sick individual, and do not judge all people in Minneapolis by the criminal behavior of a few. Do not let this event interfere with the relationships you have with your local police or sheriff’s officers. They are committed professionals here to serve and protect you.