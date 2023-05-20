The end of the school year is a bittersweet time as we celebrate all that we have accomplished in our schools, launch seniors out into the world and thank our retiring staff for their dedication to public education.
On June 8, the class of 2023 will walk across the stage at Dan Patch Stadium and receive their diploma. Seven hundred thirty strong, these students were freshman at the start of the pandemic and were able to finish their high school career with full-time, in-person learning throughout their senior year.
The inspiring class motto they chose comes from Olympic athlete, Wilma Rudolph: “Never underestimate the power of dreams and the influence of the human spirit. We are all the same in this notion: The potential for greatness lives within each of us.”
Our soon-to-be graduates are a high achieving class. One hundred sixty nine seniors were recognized as Board scholars last fall. To be a School Board Scholar, a Prior Lake High School student must have a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or higher.
On May 18 we celebrated the following staff members who have or will be retiring at the end of this school year: Nancy Buller, Julie Capaul, Sarah Carpenter, Nancy Ceronsky-Theis, Kimberly Dovre, Jodi Ernst, Lori Hanson, Greg Hartman, Daniel Larkin, Tammy Lavan, Mary Jo Luethmers, Beverley Null, Birgit Pope, Lynn Wieczorek and Kelly Williams.
Some of our retirees are teachers, some are support staff, and all have helped students to achieve success and reach their full potential. I am grateful for the legacy of excellence they are leaving behind in our schools and community.
As we soon close the 2022/23 school year, a lot has been accomplished this past year and there is much to be proud of in our schools. I would like to thank the parents, teachers, support staff and our community who together help prepare our students well for their future. Go Lakers!
Dr. Michael Thomas is the superintendent of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools.