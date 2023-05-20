Michael Thomas

The end of the school year is a bittersweet time as we celebrate all that we have accomplished in our schools, launch seniors out into the world and thank our retiring staff for their dedication to public education.

On June 8, the class of 2023 will walk across the stage at Dan Patch Stadium and receive their diploma. Seven hundred thirty strong, these students were freshman at the start of the pandemic and were able to finish their high school career with full-time, in-person learning throughout their senior year.

Dr. Michael Thomas is the superintendent of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools.

