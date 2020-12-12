Polio. Influenza. Smallpox. All of these diseases have one trait in common that made immunization harder to achieve: their vaccines took a long time to develop. The initial vaccine for influenza took decades of research to create, while those for polio and smallpox took even longer. Imagine having to wait that long for a vaccine for the coronavirus!
Fortunately for us, we don’t have to wait that long for a vaccine. Many researchers around the globe have been conducting human trials of possible vaccines after only months of development. This is mainly due to a whole new type of vaccine with an easier way of being produced, without needing to first obtain and deactivate parts of the virus. But how do you make a vaccine without parts of the virus? The answer is simple: mRNA.
RNA is a type of nucleic acid similar to DNA, but it only has one strand, as opposed to the double helix of DNA. It also contains the molecule ribose (the “R” in RNA), while DNA contains a different molecule called deoxyribose (the “D” in DNA). There is a specific type of RNA called mRNA or messenger RNA, which sends genetic code to a cell to tell it to make various proteins.
Recently, scientists have been working on using mRNA in vaccines, specifically one for COVID-19. In the vaccine, the mRNA is that of the proteins from the virus, wrapped in a nanoparticle to evade the body’s immune system. The mRNA is then injected into the cell, which then reads the information in the mRNA. Next, the cell makes the proteins of the virus, which triggers an immune response and makes the cell start producing antibodies against the virus.
The method that the mRNA vaccine uses for immunization is quite different from that of a typical vaccine. In most vaccines, there are parts of the virus that have been killed or inactivated. When you get those vaccines, your body sees the parts of the virus and learns to recognize it and produce antibodies against it. They may seem equal now, but there are several clear advantages of mRNA vaccines over others.
The biggest advantage is one that past vaccines can’t even hope to come close to. It is the short amount of time that this type of vaccine takes to be initially developed, which really speeds up the process of controlling a virus epidemic.
How to do this? The answer is simple: mRNA doesn’t require the actual parts of the virus for the vaccine. Dr. Nadine Rouphael at the Emory Vaccine Center in Georgia worked on one of the first trials for Moderna’s mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine. When I spoke with her back in August 2020, she explained that “they don’t need to find the protein ... all they have to do is put the nucleic acid together, put it in the body and ... our body will take care of the rest.”
This significantly reduces the process usually needed to make a vaccine, where you need to isolate the virus, find the parts of it that the body will produce antibodies in response to, and deactivate or kill it in some way so it won’t hurt the body, all of which takes much longer than just using the virus’s mRNA. However, with the mRNA vaccine, the mRNA will be injected into our body, and our cells will make the antibody against the virus directly from it.
“This is a relatively new technology,” says Rouphael. That’s why we haven’t seen an mRNA vaccine before, even though they are more efficient to develop.”
For a vaccine to be used, it needs to have extensive research and clinical trials, and without circumstance making it a top priority, it may have been put on the back burner. The urgency of this coronavirus pandemic has provided extra motivation to get a vaccine of this type done as soon as possible. “What we were able to do probably in the past six months for this particular vaccine would have taken probably six years, if it wasn’t a pandemic situation,” says Rouphael.
It seems that an mRNA vaccine holds the potential to change the vaccine industry, starting with one for the novel coronavirus, although such a vaccine for COVID-19, like the one Rouphael and her colleagues have been working on, still has some uncertainties.
“Again this is one of the first [mRNA] vaccines to be out there,” Rouphael says. While the mRNA vaccine may be the fastest vaccine, that doesn’t necessarily mean that it is the best. As Rouphael puts it, “I also think that probably we might need more than one vaccine that’s effective because really, in reality, we need to make sure that out of 7 billion people, we have enough doses for those who would like to get it.”
As of December, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have now successfully completed human trials of their mRNA vaccines with incredible efficacies exceeding 90%, and are now receiving emergency use approval on millions of people.