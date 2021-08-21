The Prior Lake Lions started the 2021-22 Lions year by being able to meet in person again — we meet the first Tuesday of the month at Fong's Restaurant in Prior Lake. We welcome Lion Sheila Stahler as club president for the 2021-22 year, and we look forward to her leadership during this year.
To start the summer we had eight lions helping the Prior Lake Rotary Club during Lakefront Music Fest. We always look forward to this yearly event. Lions Gerald and Kris Ziskovsky attended the scout troop 331 Eagle ceremony as they honored two scouts who reached Eagle Scout status. They became the 116th and 117th scouts from Troop 331 to achieve this status in the 74 years of Troop 331.
The Prior Lake Lions are proud to say we are the organization that sponsored and chartered Troop 331 and have supported them all those 74 years, during the ceremony we were able to say a few words but the highlight of the evening was being able to present their red jackets, a symbol of eagle status.
Lions Rosemary Frank, Kris Ziskovsky and Gerald Ziskovsky were able to set up and work the booth for the Lions Club at Prior Lake Chamber Fest on Aug. 7. We handed out candy to the kids, but the highlight of our booth were the clowns we had making balloon items for the children — Minnie Mouse also made an appearance.
If you want to see the clowns, they appear from time to time at the Little Market that Could, located in the lot next to Tractor Supply, Thursdays through September. Vegetables, entertainment and other items are sold at this market, 4-7 p.m. on Thursdays. The Prior Lake Lions are one of the sponsors and help with this market by working the booth to check people in who signed up for coins to go towards purchases at the market.
We are making plans to be at Community Fest on Monday, Sept. 20 at Prior Lake High School's new Activities Center. This will be a great place to come and check out all the local organizations and businesses from the Prior Lake and Savage area, so stop by our Lions booth to say hi and ask about getting involved in Lions in our area.
Be safe and smart, the Prior Lake Lions look forward to seeing you soon at one of our events. As Lions, "We Serve."