As summer turns to fall, the Prior Lake Lions are getting ready, with the help of boys and girls scout troops, to hold our annual food drive Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lunds & Byerlys parking lot in Prior Lake. The scouts will be going door to door collecting non-perishable food items, and the Lions will be at the entrance of the store collecting food and cash donations that will be used to purchase food for the Scott County CAP Agency.
The Kidsight program, which checks the eyesight in 6-month- to 6-year-olds, continues at local day care centers in the area. Look for our club to be at your local day care. If interested in having us come and check your children’s day care, contact us and leave a message at 952-447-7277.
We spent the summer helping at the Smoke Signals Little Market on Thursdays in the Tractor Supply parking lot and look forward to returning next year to this great market as we see it grow.
We also spent the Friday of Chalk Fest with a booth in the parking lot of the Speiker & Company building and enjoyed watching the kids having fun.
The month of October sees our club planning a membership night, set for Thursday, Oct. 17, so if you’re interested in joining our club, please contact us at 952-447-7277 and leave a message, and we will get back to you.
We are also in the early stages of planning for our Senior Luncheon, scheduled for Monday, Dec. 9, at the Prior Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars. The V.F.W. helps us sponsor this great event. We're also in the planning stage for Santa to visit us with a breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 14, also at the V.F.W., so keep watching for these and many Lions future projects.
And one final note: The Prior Lake Lions Club was chartered on Nov. 5, 1946. Who would have imagined a group of local businesspeople and residents of that time would be what it is today?
For 73 years our club has had many accomplishments. We have sponsored a boy scout troop for over 70 years, helped to bring Memorial Park to reality and collected donations to help build the band shell in Lakefront Park and the picnic shelters at Sand Point Beach.
We also have been involved in many local donations from scholarships to local high school seniors, food drives, many Lakefront Days parades and community fest tables visiting with you, our great residents of the area. So join us as we celebrate 73 years of Lions in Prior Lake and helping to make our motto a reality: “We serve.”