The Prior Lake Lions have been busy during the summer months.
First of all, July 1 saw the changing of the local officers: Paul Stahler is our new president for 2019-2020. We look forward to Paul leading the Lions during the next year. We need to say a big thank you to Loretta Klenke, who just finished a great year of leadership as president. Thanks, Loretta!
We started June by giving out scholarships, six at Prior Lake High school and two at Southwest Metro schools. Congratulations to all graduates. We also give a scholarship to Scott County law enforcement to help future officers of Scott County.
Eight local Lions attended the D-Feet Hearing Loss Walk on June 1 at the Landscape Arboretum in Chaska. We enjoyed a great walk of the trails of the arboretum and then were treated with a meal served by the Carver Lions, all while raising money for the cause.
We recently had 10 Lions volunteer to scan tickets at the Lakefront Music Fest. We enjoyed being busy and helping the Rotary on such a great event. Great job, Prior Lake Rotary!
Plans are for the Lions to have a presence at Lakefront Days in August. We plan on a float in the parade, and a booth will be located in Lakefront Park during the weekend. Come to our booth, try our game of chance and say hi to the Lions and find out what we do.
One of our returning projects is helping with The Little Market located in the Tractor Supply parking lot on Thursdays, 4-7 p.m. On the first two Thursdays of each month, the Lions will be working the POP registration table, so seniors or youth 12 and under can come over to get registered and receive coins to go towards purchasing produce. New this year, the Lions will be collecting toys for the Toy Store of Savage and school supplies for the children of our local schools. Boxes will be located at the registration station each week.
At the Minnesota State Fair, be sure to look for the Kidsight Screening in the KARE 11 Health Building. Lions from Minnesota will be offering free eye screening to youth age 6 months to 6 years old. Our Lions will also spend two evenings during the State Fair selling tickets in the Midway. This has been a yearly Lions fundraiser for local clubs in the state.
Reminder: the Prior Lake Lions have Bingo every Sunday evening starting at 6 p.m. at The Pointe Grill and Bar in Prior Lake, so come visit us for an evening of relaxation and play some Bingo.
If you are interested in joining the Prior Lake Lions, give us a call at 952-447-7277, leave your name and contact information, and we will get back to you. It looks to me like our Lions motto, "We serve," is holding true as always.