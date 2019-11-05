This is fast becoming my favorite time of year, but not because of the change of seasons or the artificial time-change nonsense. Why? Because we get to share with the community what we in the Prior Lake Rotary Club do with the monies we raise from the Lakefront Music Festival.
I’ve shared in the past my belief that this is a community festival and event, so I’m not sure I can really take all the credit for Rotary. But here it is. The following is from our district governor, Prior Lake Rotarian Paul Perez.
–H. Algyer
The Rotary Club of Prior Lake is pleased to share our charitable giving results for the 2018-2019 Rotary year. The charitable dollars given or used for projects and programs was $197,952.
Established on Oct. 15, 1978, the mission of the club is to enhance the quality of life for residents of the Prior Lake area, Minnesota and around the world, with a heavy emphasis on youth.
Our club has 90 members representing a wide variety of leaders from our community. Our charitable giving program is funded by our annual fundraiser — Prior Lake Rotary’s Lakefront Music Fest.
Besides our fundraising dollars, Prior Lake Rotarians are generous givers to The Rotary Foundation, Rotary International’s engine that drives many of the good things we do. Last year, the total giving was $44,565, which was tops in our Rotary district that covers eastern and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
The Rotary Club of Prior Lake and its nonprofit foundation are very committed to doing good in the world in several ways, including making financial contributions to organizations, coordinating Rotary International grants, and participating in community service projects. For a detailed list of our giving and the programs we offer and support, go to priorlakerotary.org.