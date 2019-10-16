Last fall, more than 125 school and community members came together to review the most important document in Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools: our strategic plan that defines our mission, core values, vision and strategic directions. It was a great opportunity to share all that we are doing in our schools and to hear students, parents, staff and the community describe the experiences they would like to have in our schools in the coming years.
From this meeting, we have formed a strategic direction to provide a safe, secure and supportive environment that nurtures the social and emotional well-being of all learners.
This new direction is giving us an opportunity to review our district-wide social and emotional resources, curriculums and supports to determine areas to celebrate and ways we can improve.
One of the ways we support students’ social and emotional well-being is through offering more than 60 co-curricular programs to high school students. In a school as large as ours, we believe it is important to offer a wide variety of options to help students feel connected to their school and have a strong sense of belonging. In this way, these after-school programs can make our big school feel much smaller.
Our district is so fortunate to have excellent coaches and advisers who serve as meaningful adults in the lives of our students, offering a platform to teach and model core values like love, appreciation, kindness, empathy and respect for self and others. In the words of our activities director, Russ Reetz, we do a great job of focusing more attention on the human being than human doing. Better people make better Lakers.
In addition, our high school offers Laker Time every Wednesday, which provides all students with additional academic support opportunities during the school day. Teachers are available to help students who need extra assistance with their course work, study halls are open for students who want to study alone or with their friends, and students are able to retake assessments at the discretion of their teacher.
At the middle school level, teachers have embraced a program called Growth Produces Success, which provides a foundation for creating a safe, respectful learning environment. GPS helps students find their way at school and in life through key themes that will be covered throughout this school year: self-awareness, social awareness, relationship skills, self-management and responsible decision-making.
In our elementary schools, teachers use a similar program called Responsive Classroom. Each of our K-5 schools teach students the social skills of C.A.R.E.S. (cooperation, assertion, responsibility, empathy and self-Control) where social-emotional and academic learning combine to encourage and empower children. Responsive Classroom helps to increase social skills and academic achievement, creates a positive classroom climate and expands learner independence.
Our schools also implement Positive Behavior Support Interventions, which is a framework for organizing strategies to enhance academic and social outcomes for students.
Similarly, Community Education offers hundreds of programs throughout the school year to learners of all ages to help students feel connected to the community in which they live.
Our Kids’ Company before- and after-school program aligns with our district mission in providing activities where students are nurtured and kept safe in an environment designed to be recreational, educational and flexible enough to meet the individual needs of all children.
As we move forward this school year, we will review these and other social and emotional resources, along with ways we can continue to keep our schools as safe as possible.
I am grateful for our community and staff, who share a commitment to students’ social and emotional well-being so that together we can help ensure all students reach their full potential in a caring and supportive environment.