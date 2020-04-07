What will be the new normal?
If I had a crystal ball, I would be able to look forward and answer the question of what becomes of us. However, I do not claim any mystical powers, nor do I have the brainpower to deduce the results of all of this suffering.
I deliberately used the word suffering, as I’m not sure everyone is aware of how much suffering there really is. According to census estimates, in the U.S. more than 30 million people live in poverty. Around 1.8 million people make the federal minimum wage, or $7.25 an hour, or less. Some states have increased the minimum wage. Most workers in the U.S. are hourly employees.
If you were already struggling to make ends meet, imagine what it must be like when your job furloughs you. The bright spots in all of this is the time it takes to receive unemployment insurance payments was shortened, and the federal government is sending out checks for up to $1,200 per person for income-eligible adults. It is good to see that, unlike the financial crisis of 2008, we are supporting people before banks and big corporations.
But the time in between the last paycheck and government support will seem like forever for some. For those living hand to mouth or marginally employed, this could drive more into homelessness. What becomes of those that are homeless already? If you have to make a decision between medication, rent or food, what is paid first? Mental health crises are occurring.
The financial repercussions will be felt for a long time. However, the two areas I am most worried about are the social and emotional effects. There are families that have lost and will continue to lose loved ones. There does not seem to be an end in sight for this devastation to life.
Essential employees are doctors, nurses, critical care, respiratory, X-ray techs and almost anyone working in or around hospitals. They are at the front lines of this battle. Police, paramedics and other first responders are all on the front line to save people’s lives as well. We need to support them in our communities and help them any way we can. I think those mentioned above will become more revered then ever in the new normal.
As part of our new normal, we need to support food banks (both with food and financially), clothing drives and our elderly. Our neighborhoods and communities will be more important than our state or nation. The lessons we learn from this crisis will shape our new normal, but we have to open our hearts and our minds to see what needs to change and support it. The lessons we take away from our pain today will make us stronger and more united in the future.
World wars, financial crisis, assassinations, terrorist attacks have all helped shape our country as we know it today. This crisis will also shape who and what we are. It will not be easy, but Americans and Minnesotans, we can do this.