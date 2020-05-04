Since 1985, Public Service Recognition Week has been celebrated to honor the many men and women who have devoted their careers at all levels of government to the noble purpose of building, maintaining and protecting the billions of dollars work of capital investments that are the foundation of our way of life and protection of citizens every day.
This year Public Service Recognition Week is May 3 through May 9.
Public servants in most public organizations can be identified in three groups.
Elected council or board members set policy, consider and approve budgets and act as the rudder of public policy on the choppy seas of citizen opinion.
The second group is appointed volunteers who serve on boards, authorities, committees and commissions, lending their citizen input and expertise to facilitate the best public service decisions possible in a wide variety of areas. These individuals receive minimum, if any, compensation for the countless hours they spend receiving citizen input and sometimes criticism about issues at hand. In my opinion, it is citizen leadership that is the true genius of our government organizations.
The third group is the appointed, paid full-time, part-time and seasonal employees whom we rely upon day to day to complete the never-ending work of government. In Prior Lake this includes the city manager, department heads, supervisors and all the key personnel who make up all departments: administration, finance, planning and economic development, engineering, public works, parks and recreation, police, fire and emergency services.
This is the group who 24 hours each day, seven days a week to deliver the wide array of public services you and I depend upon.
On the best days of your life and mine, public servants are most often invisible. That does not mean they are not there. They are. They are always there. Silently, efficiently and economically maintaining and accomplishing the many aspects of government so you and I and our kids can enjoy the wonderful life styles we share (with or without COVID-19).
On our worst days, no one steps into the fray faster. It is their shared purpose to protect and care for you and I. The plain fact is that when you and I are at our moment of greatest need, we will most likely be looking into the capable eyes of a public employee for assistance and even the preservation of life.
Every public employee I have ever known has been grateful for the opportunity to serve. That is what makes them tick.
In Prior Lake there is a long tradition of being served by the most capable men and women in the business of governance, and this is especially true today.
So next time you see a public employee at any level of government, celebrate! It does not take much. Give them a smile, wave and thank them for their service.