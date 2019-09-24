Last Friday it was reported over 4 million people across 163 countries participated in a global climate strike. It included students from all over Scott County who joined thousands of others and marched to Capitol Hill in St. Paul demanding that their elected officials act. These students are anxious about their future on a hotter planet and angry at world leaders for failing to address the situation in line with science.
Greta Thunberg, a teenager from Sweden who started the climate strike movement, said at a Congressional hearing leading up to the march that she dreamed that "governments, political parties and corporations grasp the urgency of the climate and ecological crisis and come together despite their differences — as you would in an emergency — and take the measures required to safeguard the conditions for a dignified life for everybody on Earth.”
Perhaps our elected officials are listening to Greta and her army of climate strikers and feeling some urgency to act. Or maybe it’s because they watched another extreme rain event pound Texas again and are realizing the bill for adapting to a changing climate will be very expensive. Another reason might be that their constituents are connecting the dots to the economic risk. The Economist dedicated an entire issue to the topic of climate change. They didn’t mince words, saying, “Climate change touches everything The Economist reports on. It must be tackled urgently. There is no alternative.”
Whatever is going on, there is evidence that climate change can, and must, become a bridge issue between Republicans and Democrats in Congress. Republican Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana is working with Democrat Sen. Chris Coons to bring both sides of the aisle together to talk about policy solutions. Braun said, "I'm not afraid to talk about climate change. I'm not afraid to talk about the science. I mean, we're obviously pumping more CO2 into the air and there is a thing called the greenhouse effect.”
In the House of Representatives there are 22 Republicans on record saying they accept the scientific reality of climate change and are willing to work with Democrats on solutions. Republican Matt Gaetz of Florida succinctly stated: “Climate change is real. It is silly to argue with thermometers.”
His Republican colleague in Florida, Congressman Francis Rooney, made a good political point the Republican party. “It’s time for my fellow Republicans in Congress to stop treating this environmental threat (climate change) as something abstract and political and recognize that it’s already affecting constituents in their daily lives. If we don’t change our party’s position soon, our voters will punish us.”
Mr. Gaetz has found common ground with Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on fossil fuel subsidies; they both would like to see them end. Gaetz has publicly committed to be the first co-sponsor of the bill once she files it.
Economists from past Republican administrations have come out in favor of a carbon dividend policy to fix the multigenerational and multinational market failure that enables global warming and forces taxpayers to socialize the costs of climate change. Mr. Rooney and his Democrat colleague from Florida, Ted Deutch, co-wrote the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, and it contains the same principles outlined by those economists.
This bipartisan legislation is good for people and the economy, revenue-neutral, effective and efficient at letting the markets figure out how to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. It currently has 62 co-sponsors, including Rep. Angie Craig. Her Republican opponent for 2020, Rick Olson of Prior Lake, has also publicly supported the act in his commentaries online and in print.
The volunteer members of the Scott County chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby applaud any elected official or candidate for office that publicly acknowledges the scientific reality of human-caused climate change and wants to work with members of the opposite party on solutions that match what sciences says is needed — decarbonizing the global economy by 2050.
The more bridges we can build, the faster we’ll see durable and effective bipartisan legislation at all levels of government. Done right, we’ll get cleaner air and water. We reduce dependence on foreign fuels and get enhanced national security. We get more innovation in our economy with more jobs and great new careers. We get all of that even if the climate scientists are wrong.
If the climate scientists are right, we get all those things and begin to solve the most catastrophic environmental and economic problem modern humanity has ever faced. Solving it on a bipartisan basis the right thing to do.