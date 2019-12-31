I am sitting here on Dec. 31 thinking about 2019 and what influence my actions or inactions will have on my behavior in 2020.
As I look back, I can honestly say that I accomplished many worthwhile goals in the past year and feel comfortable with who I have been.
In Rotary, we base many of our decisions on the 4-way Test. Based upon a very simple set of statements, we ask ourselves, in everything we think, say or do:
1. Is it the truth?
In other words, am I being truthful in all of my personal and business dealings, even if it would be easier to lie? Lying is easy, but being truthful, although difficult at times, makes for better relationships with people.
2. Is it fair to all concerned?
Would I be satisfied if someone treated members of my family or me the way I treat others? Unfairness causes resentment.
3. Will it build good will and better friendships?
Why do we want good will and better friendships? I believe everyone would be happier and less stressed if we expressed good will to others and treated them like our friends, or as your friend would treat you.
On Christmas, I was at a local grocery store picking up a few last-minute items. The woman ahead of me had easily $100 worth of groceries. She asked me to go ahead of her and would not take no for an answer. It only took a few minutes out her life but left us both feeling good about the day.
4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
I think this may be the most difficult part of Rotary’s 4-Way Test. I think back to when my sons were young. We would ask one of them to cut a piece of cake or pie. The person who did the cutting got to pick his serving after the other brother. One invariably got the bigger piece, but you could be sure he tried his hardest to make the slices as equal as possible.
I had a district court judge describe a deal made in court this way: If both parties are satisfied and neither felt they got the better deal, then it was a successful negotiation. Is it more important to win, or is it more important to walk away feeling satisfied?
I’d ask you to think about the Rotary 4-Way test this next year whenever you are faced with a decision about truth, fairness, building friendships or those things that that will be beneficial to all concerned.
Happy new year!