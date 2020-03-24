Dear community,
In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the health and safety of our communities and volunteers are of utmost importance to us. Since most of us are confined in our homes, we thought it would be wonderful if the community would like to serve at home.
As some of you might know, Sanya’s Hope For Children was founded in January 2017. Our mission is to help marginalized children in our community. I have been working towards our mission since I was 7 and half years old, and it’s something that is very near and dear to my heart.
Every time I visit the homeless shelter, I get to interact with the nicest and kindest children and families. They can’t afford even basic necessities of life for their children such as food, clothing, health care costs and shelter, which we never have to think about at all. I see children who are in the Head Start Program whose parents cannot afford to drive their kids to school. They don’t have gas money or can’t afford any transportation.
I would love to share a story of one of my visits to the homeless shelter. A woman with her 4-year-old daughter came and gave me huge hug, she had smile and tears in her eyes. She told me without these, her children would have not able to have Christmas gifts. Stories like that I will never forget. There are many stories like that in my life, which fuels my energy and makes me continue to work on my mission.
Currently, we are able to help 25% of needed children. Our goal is to serve 100% of children and families who are struggling to have end meets. The only way we can achieve our goal is with the help of the community’s participation and donations. Every effort and dollar counts. No contribution is too small.
Here are some ways our community can participate with us to create an impact in the future or right now at home:
Sanya’s Hope For Children teaches free sewing classes with collaboration of 4-H. We are looking for 4-5 seasoned volunteer sewers who would like to assist me with the teaching every Thursdays in June starting at June 11 and ending on July 2. Hopefully, by then, it will be safe to do so.
We are looking for sewing volunteers who would like to sew bags with us. We make about 550 bags every year, which we hand out (with gifts, book and supplies) during Christmas time to children in need. We will provide fabric and measurements for the bags.
We can take in extra sewing supplies such as fabric, zippers, threads, needles, and more that you might have.
We are looking for volunteers who would like to make blankets for homeless teens and young adults.
SHFC runs 13 projects a year. Please visit our website and click “Causes” to review all these projects to participate.
If you are a youth, teen or adult and would like to volunteer with us, please email us at Sanya@Sanyashopeforchildren.org.
If you are a business and would like to keep our donation jars at your store, let us know.
If you are busy and would prefer to sponsor us, please send us an email.
Lastly, you may write a check to Sanya’s Hope For Children or donate online at sanyashopeforchildren.org/donate.
As a heads up, the April 14 Feed My Starving Children packing event has been cancelled.
I want to personally thank every contributor. Your generosity of time, knowledge and money matters to us.