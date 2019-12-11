You may have noticed my columns have largely centered around our theme for this school year, "Relationships Matter." I believe this is true not only within our school walls but outside, too, with community stakeholders.
That’s why we recently conducted a community phone survey to get feedback from parents as well as residents who do not have children enrolled in Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools. The results are in, and I would like to share a few highlights with you.
When asked what is the first thing that comes to mind when residents think of PLSAS, the top three answers given were good teachers, good education and educational excellence. Of residents surveyed, 94% rated the quality of PLSAS education as excellent or good.
In addition, 92% of residents stated we are meeting the learning needs of all or most students, with 61% saying we are meeting the needs of all students — up 30 points since 2012.
Perceptions about PLSAS remain positive, with 91% stating they trust the School Board to do what’s right for children in our district and 84% stating tax money has been spent effectively and efficiently. Of residents surveyed, 91% stated that our schools are a good value for their investment, and 85% are satisfied with the district’s decision-making process surrounding policies and financial judgment.
Another compelling portion of the survey is in the area of financial management, in which 77% rate PLSAS’ financial management as excellent or good. According to the survey research firm conducting the study, 50% is a more typical rating statewide.
When it comes to rating the importance of programs and services, all that we provide are very important, according to parents, with the quality of teaching staff, academic achievement and college preparation rising to the top as highly valued.
The job performance ratings surrounding our school board, administration, superintendent and staff also showcase high approval ratings. The School Board, superintendent and administration garnered an 81% approval rating, and staff approval ratings came in at 86% excellent or good.
In questions related to communications, residents told us the top three sources of information come from district newsletters, the local newspaper and staff, with 71% stating they feel either very or somewhat informed about decisions made by the School Board and administration.
In all, there were 85 questions in the survey. The results have provided us with a lot of important data and indicate residents are proud of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools and the quality education we provide to students. To view the entire survey results, visit our website, priorlake-savage.k12.mn.us.
This spring, we will conduct our annual parent, staff and student surveys to gain a better understanding on how we are doing over time, what we can celebrate and ways we can improve.
Thank you for your continued support of PLSAS and entrusting us to provide the very best education to our community’s children.