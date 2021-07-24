On behalf of the Prior Lake Rotary Club, my Lakefront Music Fest tri-chairs Frank Boyles, Michelle Jirik and I want to thank the citizens of Prior Lake for helping to make Lakefront Music Fest 2021 our most successful festival to date. The combination of perfect weather and a strong line-up made for a great weekend of live music in front of sold-out crowds both nights.
Friday evening featured classic rock favorites Styx and Cheap Trick as co-headliners along with opening band 38 Special. Clearly our fans wanted to see all three bands and we apologize for the long lines getting into the park and getting beverage tickets. The adjustments that we made for Saturday night helped a lot but further improvements will be made next year to minimize the bottlenecks that occurred. We can and will do better!
Unfortunately, Saturday evening had its own set of challenges with the last-minute cancellation of our planned headliner Lady A due to a medical emergency with one of their key bandmembers. After unsuccessfully scrambling to see if a replacement band could be found, we altered the schedule to allocate longer sets by both opener Noah Guthrie and Jake Owen — who is popular enough to easily warrant headliner status anyway. We apologize to those fans who bought tickets specifically to see Lady A, but the feedback from our Saturday attendees was overwhelmingly positive despite Lady’s A’s absence.
Prior Lake Rotary’s Lakefront Music Fest received significant media attention being the first post-pandemic major music festival in the Twin Cities. Two TV stations were on site, radio stations talked about it and the Star Tribune reported on it. This resulted in great exposure for both the City of Prior Lake and the Prior Lake Rotary Club.
This event could not happen without the support of many including the community, Prior Lake businesses, the city, PLSA Schools, MVTA, Scott County, MNDOT, hundreds of volunteers and 42 sponsors including our presenting partner, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community! We are thankful for each and every business, group and individual who helped contribute to the success of our festival.
The public will be happy to know that all costs incurred by the city in providing the venue and assisting with this event are fully reimbursed by the Prior Lake Rotary Club. Another key fact is that 100% of the profits from Lakefront Music Fest are used to support nonprofit causes, not only within Scott County, but internationally as well. Revenues are shared with more that two dozen nonprofit organizations that provide many of the volunteers that we rely on to run the festival. These groups include Prior Lake Savage Area Schools, the Laker Athletic Booster Club, Patrons of the Arts and Activities and many others.
Our festival is also a boon to local businesses. Not only do many of our out-of-town visitors make additional purchases during their visit, but local businesses are an important source for the $200,000+ that our club spends on supplies and services needed to run this event.
We are already looking forward to 2022 and it seems our fans are as well. The public responded to our announcement of Toby Keith as the country night headliner by buying out all of the 1,000 Saturday night VIP tickets within 72 hours and sales of our 2022 general admission tickets have been strong as well. As a reminder, next year’s festival is slated for July 8 and 9. For more information about our event and to stay up to date on additional announcements regarding next year’s line-up, visit www.lakefrontmusicfest.com or follow us on Facebook.
If you want to be a part of the vibrant group that runs this festival every year and does a lot of good things in the community, I encourage you to join us for breakfast at one of our weekly Rotary meetings. We meet at 7 a.m. every Wednesday morning in The Wilds Golf Club ballroom.
Thanks again for everyone’s support and we hope to see you all back again next year.