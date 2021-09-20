Many have asked what is it exactly that the Prior Lake Rotary Club does? Why do they exist? As the 2021-22 president I’d like to share the answer to these questions and tell you some of the things we are planning on for the next year.
Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves.
Rotary clubs are groups of women and men that believe in putting “Service above Self” not only in their community, but in partnership with other clubs around the district and around the world.
We have eight standing committees. Why, you may wonder, would I want to know that? Perhaps one of your interests would work well with one of our goals. The members of those committees in conjunction with the club leadership create a set of goals for each year. This year’s goals include:
Club Service — meeting greeters, social events, programs. Want to present a 15-minute program to the club? Contact Rotaryclubofpriorlake@gmail.com.
Community Service — Implement projects identified in our strategic plan such as developing an Arts Center in Prior Lake, involve 100% of members in at least one event, volunteer members for things such as Pedal Prior, highway cleanup, Breakfast with Santa, holiday food baskets and Feed my Starving Children.
International Service — Partner with other clubs around the district or the world to better the lives of people, Chimbote Water Project, Best Future School of Nakivale Settlement camp. Cultural exchanges of people from around the world send local Rotarians to project sites around the world to see firsthand the impact of their work.
Membership — Recruit, orient and train new members. Our goal was to reach 100 members and we met that goal last week.
Vocational Service — This year the vocational service team worked with high school seniors on an ethics training class, awarded a number of scholarships, worked with grade school children on junior achievement and helped work with the Rotaract Team.
Youth Service — Now in its 10th year Prior Lake Rotary assisted over 300 students to achieve graduation at the PLSA Alternative School, literacy programs, Camp RYLA youth leadership program, youth exchange.
Rotary Foundation — The foundation is the clearing house for grants on the national and international level. We believe that a good goal is to encourage every Rotarian to donate every year. We have consistently been among the top three clubs in our district and want to stay in that leadership position.
Public Image — Make the community aware of what the Prior Lake Rotary Club can do and does for the community. Want to know more about what Prior Lake Rotary does? We meet every Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. at The Wild’s Golf Course Clubhouse.