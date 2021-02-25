Human-caused global climate change is one of the most complex issues facing society today. It is a global problem felt on local scales that cuts across many dimensions — science, economics, society, politics, and moral and ethical questions. It is here today, will be around for decades and centuries to come and it impacts people in different ways.
In my circle of relationships, I have had family and friends in Nebraska live through the catastrophic flooding in 2019, while my aunt and uncle in Florida saw entire communities in Mexico Beach, Florida wiped off the map because of Hurricane Michael in 2018. My sister in California seems to deal with mega fires year-round and in Texas I have colleagues, whom as recently as last week, didn’t have any electricity or running water for days.
I’m always curious to learn more about the science of global warming and as the disaster in Texas unfolded, I sought out expert advice from Katharine Hayhoe.
Katharine is a world-renowned climate scientist at Texas Tech University, lead author for the most recent National Climate Assessment released by the Trump administration and someone whom I have had the fortune to personally interact with on multiple occasions. Most recently she led a session at my church on the intersection of faith and climate. Here’s what she had to say in a recent social media post about the intersection of climate change and the extreme cold snap in Texas.
“Well first, it is winter. And what makes this feel even worse is that most of us don’t remember what a ‘real’ winter feels like. In Texas, and across much of the US, winters have been warming much faster than any other season. Most of our winters are much warmer than average so when we get what used to be considered ‘normal’ winter weather, everyone says, ‘why is this so cold?!’
But then you throw climate change into the mix, and here’s what happens. The Arctic is warming twice as fast as the rest of the world (yes, even in winter) and this weakens the jet stream. As the jet stream weakens, it becomes wavier. This increases the chances that the ‘freezer door’ can swing open, releasing a blast of cold air that can reach all the way down to places like Spain (as it did the other year) and Texas (like it’s doing right now).”
This is not the first time this has happened in Texas. After severe power outages occurred during a similar ice storm and cold wave in 2011, a state investigation “strongly advised” power providers to invest in the weatherization technology that keeps natural gas flowing, nuclear power plants turned on, and wind turbines turning in much colder conditions than this. I’ll let Texans argue about why those recommendations weren’t acted on over the last decade, but I know that the cost of inaction isn’t going to stay in Texas.
The disaster in Texas will be the first billion-dollar weather/climate disaster of 2021 and according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration there were 22 weather/climate disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each in 2021. These events included 13 severe storm events, seven tropical cyclone events, one drought event and one wildfire event.
For some historical perspective, the 1980–2020 annual average is 7.0 events; the annual average for the most recent five years (2016–2020) is 16.2 events.
There is no question that, when you look collectively at all the extreme weather events we’ve seen in recent years, the fingerprint of human-caused climate change is influencing them and taxpayers foot the bill for recovery and adaptation efforts. If you don’t think a greater portion of your federal tax dollars aren’t being spent on recovery and adaptation efforts, I have a money producing tree that I’d like to sell you.
It is crazy that taxpayers continue to subsidize fossil fuels via the Revenue Act of 1916. When fossil fuels are burned irresponsibly it triggers global warming and human-caused climate change. It’s absolutely insane that taxpayers also get stuck with the bill of these multi-billion dollar weather/climate disasters.
Since when, in a free market system, is it acceptable to privatize profits while the average person, particularly the most vulnerable and already struggling, pays the price of irresponsibility? This multi-generational market failure must be fixed by Congress.
There is no doubt that human-caused climate change is here. We have three choices: mitigation, adaptation, and suffering. We are doing some of each today. The question is what mix we choose for our future. The more mitigation we do now, the less taxpayer dollars are needed for recovery and adaptation, and the less suffering the average person will endure.
Every choice we make matters. As we teach our children: Let’s make good choices.