The 2019-20 school year is well underway with students settling into their routines. The start of this school year was extra special as we opened new learning spaces and continue construction to benefit our growing student population.
Families and community members will notice lots of changes in our buildings this school year. Here are just a few of the construction highlights:
- Bridges Area Learning Center is now open on the Twin Oaks campus.
- Redtail Ridge and Jeffers Pond opened new kindergarten classrooms.
- WestWood and Edgewood are now connected by a shared kitchen and cafeteria.
- Both middle schools have expanded cafeteria space, along with additional classroom spaces, some of which are now open, and renovations are well underway for the Twin Oaks auditorium.
- Prior Lake High School opened a new space for its Industrial Technology classes.
Still to come, classroom additions are being constructed at Prior Lake High School along with increased parking spaces. PLHS will continue construction with a new north entrance, kitchen and cafeteria expansion, and a four-court activity center.
This summer we broke ground on Hamilton Ridge Elementary. We are looking forward to a grand opening in the fall of 2020.
In addition, a Grand Opening celebration is being planned for the new Bridges ALC. The community is invited to see this beautiful, new learning space on Oct. 21, 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Attendees can tour the building, take part in a ribbon cutting and enjoy light refreshments.
We are grateful to our community for making this investment to help ensure all learners have the spaces, staff and materials they need to succeed.
Through this time of enrollment growth and change, I thought it was fitting to center this school year around the theme, We Are PLSAS: Relationships Matter. Education is about relationships and connecting with others to help improve opportunities and lives. Our relationships with our students, families and community are the foundation to creating a culture of excellence, innovation, high expectations, accountability, empowerment, inclusion and love. The relationship of our work is also critical to our success in fulfilling our mission to help all students reach their full potential.
We are beginning a great school year filled with opportunities and new ways to continue to build relationships. I look forward to again sharing regular updates with our community this school year on important news happening throughout PLSAS.