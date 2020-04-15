We are in a public health crisis, and many are making sacrifices that most of us cannot even imagine, especially our front-line health care workers and emergency responders. We are all doing our part in Minnesota to save as many of our neighbors as possible.
But those necessary sacrifices will certainly come at a cost to our economy and especially to the small businesses throughout the state. That’s why the Congress needs to continue bold action to help working Americans and small businesses survive this crisis.
These aren’t just restaurants or nurseries or hair salons. These are American dreams. These are owners who take pride in giving their employees the means to live a better life, to take care of their families and to build their own dreams.
That’s why, beyond supporting our first responders and our health care system, I’ve made saving as many small businesses as possible my primary focus. My team and I are working with over 200 business owners right now — from a flower shop in Apple Valley to a winery in Cannon Falls — to try and help them so their communities and employees have the businesses they depend on on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is not going to be easy.
Early on I introduced legislation allowing for no-interest, forgivable loans for small businesses that could be obtained through our local Small Business Administration lenders. I was glad to see the concept incorporated into the Paycheck Protection Program loans and become law through the CARES Act — though the rollout of the program has been rocky. Economic Injury Disaster Loans and PPP loans should help, but the funding of those programs is only beginning.
Indeed, demand is going to outpace the money Congress has already appropriated. We will need to add emergency supplemental support. And the Federal Reserve is going to have to work faster to increase liquidity for these lenders because there are more small businesses who need help.
It’s a new program, and these are challenging times. But it’s clear these loan programs need to be improved and more transparent so small businesses and nonprofits can attain and use necessary funds during this critical time. That’s why I’m pushing for more transparency to know how many of these loans have been approved and disbursed to Minnesota small businesses and specifically to this Congressional District.
I believe supporting our local community businesses is critical to how fast the overall economy will be able to recover on the other side of this pandemic. I’m ready to work beside you and to do whatever it takes to help.