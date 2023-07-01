Rick Steinhaus

This weekend the city of Prior Lake makes history.

On Sunday, the city’s first full-time firefighters will be housed at Fire Station 1 and ready to provide round-the-clock service. After a rigorous application process, 12 candidates were selected to serve as the city’s first ever full-time firefighter/EMTs. The addition of full-time staff has been years in the making, and there are several reasons why the city needed to make this transition.

Rick Steinhaus is the Prior Lake Fire Chief.

