This weekend the city of Prior Lake makes history.
On Sunday, the city’s first full-time firefighters will be housed at Fire Station 1 and ready to provide round-the-clock service. After a rigorous application process, 12 candidates were selected to serve as the city’s first ever full-time firefighter/EMTs. The addition of full-time staff has been years in the making, and there are several reasons why the city needed to make this transition.
Calls for fire department services – including medical, vehicle accidents and fires – have increased 47% over the past five years. At the same time, we’ve experienced a decline in the number of individuals who can take on the demands of being a paid-on-call firefighter. Although budgeted for 50 paid-on-call firefighters, we currently have only 33 on the roster, and our last recruitment process resulted in zero applications. There simply are not enough people to provide the level of service required for a community of our size.
At current staffing levels, the department has been unable to sustain a regular fire prevention and education program. Now, the department will be able to create and manage a fire pre-plan and life safety inspection program for the area’s commercial/industrial structures, multi-family housing, healthcare facilities, and educational buildings. We’ve also been falling short of our public education goals, and we are excited to get back into the community for fire education and prevention visits.
I want to thank the residents of Prior Lake, Credit River and Spring Lake Township for their support. We recognize that the move to a full-time fire department comes at a cost, and we greatly appreciate the overwhelmingly positive support the community has provided.
The Prior Lake City Council, Credit River City Council and the Spring Lake Township Board all deserve a resounding thank you, as well. The councils and board recognized the critical nature of the fire service and was supportive of the transition to adding full-time staff. Both councils and the township board asked many tough, necessary questions along the way but never wavered in their commitment to the community’s public safety.
In closing, I would like to personally thank the hundreds of past and current paid-on-call Prior Lake Firefighters who have protected life and property over the last several decades. These everyday heroes sacrificed time with their families and professions to keep our community safe and this change would never have been possible without them. I am happy to add that our current paid-on-call firefighters will continue to play an important role with the department by assisting with large-scale emergencies, attending public education events, and backfilling open shifts.
Our new fire department is a significant milestone in the history of our city. Thanks again to everyone for helping us get here. When you see us around town, please stop us to say “hello.” We look forward to serving you.
Rick Steinhaus is the Prior Lake Fire Chief.