Modifying your expectations and adjusting your methods may be the way to turn a challenging parenting situation into a rewarding one. Continue reading for some tips from our Montessori trained teachers on how to do just that.
You might expect that your child will follow the same schedule as on a typical school day, and may be tempted to give them additional assignments when they finish early. Don’t forget that their school day usually includes transition time, transportation time, lunch time and more.
Instead of giving them additional assignments, consider giving them valuable life-building skills (practical life skills, as Montessori calls them). Involve them in menu planning, cooking, cleaning, and laundry. Teach them to wash windows and scrub floors.
Take your time, be patient and let them make a mess, then work together to clean it up. Sing, dance, and laugh and work alongside them: This will change their attitude from doing chores to a rewarding and self-fulfilling activity (this is how Montessori defines work.)
You might expect your child to have their usual disposition. Children (even teenagers) have a difficult time identifying and communicating their feelings. If they become frustrated, angry or emotional, instead of responding in kind, consider that they may feel overwhelmed with the life change and are missing friends and teachers or even the old routine.
Try redirecting instead of disciplining. We highly recommend getting outside to get fresh air and doing some physical activity. Both science and Montessori agree that nature is a much needed therapy for stress.
You might expect your child to remember and follow your family’s usual rules and routines. But sudden change will prompt them to push boundaries. Montessori encourages “freedom with limits," and children are healthier and happier when boundaries are clearly communicated and enforced. Gently and consistently enforce your family rules and keep a set schedule and routine.
To prevent unnecessary parent-child conflict, we recommend allowing your child to have the responsibility of following the guidelines. Consider writing out and posting a schedule (use pictures to represent the schedule if you have a pre-reader); use a timer or other device to ensure they know when to shut off the electronics; set an alarm to remind them of important times of the day like nap time, bath time and bedtime.
You might expect and accept that you do not have time to yourself anymore, but don’t settle for that reality! Self-care is important so that you can be a better parent. Do not feel guilty for carving out “me-time” in your day. Work with your partner to get some time to take a walk or read a book without interruption.
If you don’t have a partner or other support system, set your child’s bedtime a half hour earlier so you can have time to yourself while you are still awake enough to enjoy it. And if you need a midday break, don’t feel guilty about instituting a “quiet time” and sending the children to their rooms to read books or lie down.
With an adjustment of your expectations and methods, this time at home can become the most rewarding part of your parenting career.