Hello, seniors!
My name is Dan Steger, and I'm a member of the Prior Lake-Savage Optimist Club. These are crazy times to call ourselves optimists, I know, but we are. I’ll tell you why I think this is possible, but first, a note about our involvement with your class.
For many years, we Optimists have attended the Prior Lake High School Senior Awards Night to hand out scholarships. This is one of our favorite events, and I can tell you from experience that nothing feels better than standing at the podium calling names and handing out these slips of paper.
We'll be participating again this year in a new format, recognizing 40 well-deserving members of this year's class. Our sincere congratulations to those students, and to the entire class, who've persevered in trying times.
Now, back to the business of being optimistic: I truly am, and I hope you can be, too. Here’s why I think this is possible.
When I reflect on our current situation and the pandemic that we're living through, the one thing covering us like a blanket is uncertainty. We're uncertain how long it will last and if we and our friends and loved ones will stay healthy. We're uncertain of its effects on our parents — their jobs and livelihoods. We can't even be certain that colleges and universities will be open for us to come this fall.
It seems like the one thing that pervades every second of our lives, 24/7, no matter where we are or what we're doing, is uncertainty. And as human beings we are not wired for it. We crave stability and long for normalcy. We like a little uncertainty, sure, to keep life interesting, but no one likes endlessly treading water in a pool of it the way we are these days.
But there is one thing that is 100% undeniably certain, and this is the source of my optimism. And that is that each day when you and l wake up, we are one day closer to the end of this, one step closer to a new normal, a little bit closer to being free from fear.
And when we do — when you do, seniors — you will be different. Better, stronger, braver than you were before. And we need that from you — your community and your world — so you can go out and effect real, positive change. Think of it, your countless talents (no pandemic can take them away) but better, stronger.
Please take this time to grieve your losses. Those losses are real. The loss of your prom, your grad parties, your graduation ceremony itself, the countless good times you should be sharing with friends this spring and summer. Those things, at least in the way you‘ve anticipated them, are not happening, and it's good and wise and healthy to feel their loss.
And while all this is happening, we and you continue to move through the tunnel, closer to the end of this, closer to the new normal, to a time less uncertain, to a time of happy experiences with friends and family. And believe it or not, many years from now, I'm not sure when, this will all be a distant memory.
I'll conclude with the final stanza of our Optimist Creed. I hope you can make it your creed, too: “Promise yourself to be too large for worry, too noble for anger, too strong for fear and too happy to permit the presence of trouble.”
Congratulations, class of 2020, and stay optimistic! Go out and make the world a better place. It needs you. We all do.