Minnesota has a proud history of the highest voter turnout in the nation, and on Nov. 5, we have the opportunity to continue that tradition by showing up to vote in our local elections.
Minnesotans vote because we recognize that behind every ballot is the chance to improve our schools, invest in our communities and work together to build a better Minnesota. In just a few days, folks across our state will have the opportunity to elect mayors, school board members, city councilors and county commissioners and vote to fund our public schools.
These races are too important to sit out. The officials we will be electing have the tremendous opportunity and responsibility to lift the standard of living for people across our state. As Sen. Paull Wellstone famously said, “Politics is about the improvement of people's lives.”
To learn more about your local elections, visit dfl.org/ballot. This will redirect you to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website, where you can preview your ballot. I encourage you to spend time researching your local candidates and share what you learn with friends and family.
On Nov. 5, I hope you will join your fellow Minnesotans in showing up to your polling place and casting your vote for leaders who will continue moving our state forward.