One year ago, you sent me to Congress to begin the most important job of my life: fighting for you in Washington, D.C.
Since then, I have worked around the clock and across the aisle to deliver results for families across the 2nd Congressional District. I’ve taken the lead on bills that lower the cost of health insurance, reduce the cost of prescription drugs, fully fund special education, help family farmers, bring more mental health resources to our communities and protect the quality of our lakes.
The issues these bills cover are wide-ranging, but they each have one thing in common: bipartisan support.
Finding this common ground isn’t hard if you’re listening. I have held 12 town halls during my first year, with one in Prior Lake just last September. These town halls are often my favorite event of the month because it gives me the chance to listen. And I’ve found that we have far more in common than today’s headlines would have us believe.
Every town hall, community event or small business visit gives me a chance to listen to you — to hear what issues are affecting you every day and to understand what more I can do to help.
Then I get to work on the issues that matter to you.
Your conversations have led me to work with Republican Rep. Pete Stauber from northern Minnesota to fully fund special education and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) to lower the price of health insurance for folks in the individual marketplace. I’m proud to have worked with Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.), Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.) and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) on the most recent bill I introduced, which would save taxpayer dollars by eliminating improper payments.
Real solutions to the struggles I hear about from you bind us together. That’s how over 75% of my bills are bipartisan, because day in and day out, I am committed to working with anyone — no matter their party — on any bill that will ease these struggles and make the lives of Minnesota families safer, healthier and happier in the years to come.