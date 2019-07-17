I enjoy reading the varying opinions expressed by letters to the editor and seldom feel the need to respond. However, two recent letters I think deserve a response. The first letter (“A tale of two presidents”) makes claims that are presented as facts but are preposterous regarding both presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. I would begin by saying that I am not a fan of either of our last two presidents, but what far-right social media put out is as far from factual as the stuff put out by the far left.
The criticism on Obama fails to mention that he became president just as the U.S. economy was heading into the worst downturn since the Great Depression. While some would have you believe all of the woes of the recession were his doing, in fact none of them were. It also fails to mention that over his eight years in office, the economy consistently improved and he left his successor an economy that was doing considerably better. It credits Trump with a miraculous economic turnaround in just two years when much of the turnaround occurred before he took office. It also claims there were death panels under Obamacare, which is preposterous.
The second letter (“Trump’s wrongdoing too extensive to ignore”) takes an opposite tack by setting forth much of what the far left puts out regarding Trump, making Trump out to be evil and referring to him as the Criminal-in-Chief, the Cheater-in-Chief, the Traitor-in-Chief etc. — all of which is also nonsense. The letter closes by attacking those who support Trump as a cult and says they are evil, too.
I did read the entire (redacted) Mueller report, and while it does not paint Trump in a good light, it clearly does not paint him as an evil criminal. It demonstrates that he and his family have relatively little integrity, are working to serve their self-interests and in many ways are the outcomes of our current divisive political system.
For most of my life I was a Republican. I began working on Republican campaigns when I was 11, stuffing envelopes for my dad’s campaign, and continued donating to and working for Republicans until we were blessed with Gov. Tim Pawlenty and President George Bush (both of whom I supported and voted for in their first terms) and neither of whom put any real effort into actually doing what they campaigned on.
I became more independent. As I watched these two in office, saw the Tea Party emerge and paid more attention, it became readily apparent to me that neither party is working to solve problems any longer — they are merely working to keep themselves in power. Today, I look at the person, not the party affiliation, and try to vote for those people who I think will truly work to fix problems and not just perpetuate their party’s ideology.
As we prepare for the 2020 election, we need to be rational and treat both presidents and both parties fairly. While Obama was too much of an apologist for my tastes, Trump has not made America a leader in the world; he has simply made us look erratic, insulting, self-centered and unpredictable.
Obama was correct to pursue health care reform, but the Affordable Care Act had a great many flaws and was doomed from the start. But in eight years (during two of which the Republicans held the House, Senate and White House), the opponents of Obamacare have come up with nothing any better.
Trump’s business tax cuts were a good idea, but the rest of his tax bill was and is terrible legislation that did not help the middle class or the country. His deregulation has also been good for business and economic growth, but he is allowing it to go too far.
Obama was correct to move forward with significant deficit spending for one-time, capital projects when the nation fell into the Great Recession. The economy needed the boost, and the nation needed the infrastructure. However, Trump’s making these trillion-dollar deficits a structural part of the federal budget is a threat to the long-term success of our country. And Trump’s denial of the need to take measures to slow down the pace of climate change is something that everyone’s kids and grandkids may well pay a price for.
We should quit listening exclusively to the self-serving far-right and far-left politicians and to discredited and deceitful right- and left-wing blogs. They, along with all of us, should study the issues and get legitimate facts upon which to make our voting decisions.
Study the science of climate change; spend time researching the issues with our medical delivery system with and without the Affordable Care Act; read the Green New Deal resolution and the Mueller report. Purchase some back issues of The Economist and understand what caused the Great Recession and why the United States has significant trade imbalances.
Look at the causes and real solutions to Central American migration to the U.S. and to the problems with our immigration system — it is not as simple as building a wall. Then you won’t need to just spew the far-right talking points like death panels or far-left talking points about Trump being an evil criminal wrongdoer as if they were factual statements.
No president is perfect, but no president comes into office wanting to do bad, either. There was much that Obama did and promoted that I tended to disagree with. However, if you look at it factually, he was not a bad president. Also, if one looks at it factually, Trump has done both good and bad but at best has been a poor to mediocre president. Neither Obama nor Trump had particularly bad ideas, but their strong partisanship and that of the Congress kept either from being overly successful.
As for President Trump, at this point, it is unlikely I will give him my vote in 2020. His bluster, ego, misstating the facts and taking credit for things he had little or sometimes nothing to do with, along with his Twitter account, keep him from being the type of candidate I can support.
I am a fiscal conservative who believes that we need to balance the federal budget even if it causes us all great pain. I am not an environmental activist, but I visited Glacier Bay 30 years ago and two years ago, and there is no denying that our climate is changing, so I support taking economically sound steps to combat this issue. And I am a social moderate who believes we can find sound ways to make medicine and medical care affordable and that we can find fiscally sustainable ways to welcome families seeking a better life, all while working to eliminate the problems that are causing their large-scale migration in the first place.
I have not found one yet, but I certainly hope to find a candidate who will bring my vision of America back to the forefront.