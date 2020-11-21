Promise yourself “to give so much time to the improvement of yourself that you have no time to criticize others." This is the ninth stanza of the Optimist Creed. This is perfect advice. We are all in this together. Support each other and set a goal to make each day more positive than the one before.
The Prior Lake Savage Optimist Club has postponed many events for this year to date. But one important event is still “coming to town.” The Santa Line takes place Saturday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m to noon. Kids call free at 952-447- 0899. Santa will be waiting! Thank you to Nuvera for providing kids a way to connect with Santa.
One important event that has been postponed is the annual Fill The Bowl event raising money for Reaching Our Community’s Kids. ROCK provides a valuable service to our community supplying much needed support for children in need. Please consider making a donation directly to ROCK in lieu of the event. For more information, visit https://rockmn.org/.
The club uses money made from charitable gambling to support the youth in our community. Although it is a bit harder to go out during these times please support our businesses and also this club's fundraising efforts by buying pull-tabs at Extra Innings, Lakers Tavern & Pizza and Boathouse Brothers Brewery.
Our meetings to date have been a combination of live and virtual. Meeting every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at Fong’s in Prior Lake and via Zoom. Due to the holidays there is one meeting in November and one in December. The November presentation was on the State of our Schools with speaker Dr. Teri Staloch. We commend our speakers and members for making this virtual/live meeting schedule work.
Now is a perfect time to get involved. We all need some optimism in our lives. For more information on our Club, contact President Kathy Dawson at plsoptimistclub@gmail.com. For more information on Optimist International go to www.optimist.org . Like us on Facebook: Prior Lake Savage Optimist Club. Visit our website: www.priorlakesavageoptimistclub.org .
Elie Wiesel said: “For me, every hour is grace. And I feel gratitude in my heart each time I can meet someone and look at his or her smile.” Remember that people can tell you are smiling behind that mask. Enjoy the holidays and stay safe!