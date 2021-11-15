The Prior Lake Lions are busy this time of year as we have our yearly pancake breakfast visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The pancake breakfast will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4, serving from 8:30-11:00 a.m. Adult meals cost $8, children 4-11 are $5 and children 3 and under are free, so come enjoy a pancake and sausage breakfast while the kids get to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. This event is at the Prior Lake VFW.
Christmas luncheon
Another event is our Christmas luncheon for senior residents of the Prior Lake area. It's been decided to keep this a drive-up pick-up meal again this year, but what's different is we will be selling tickets.
Tickets cost $4 to pick up a meal, ticket sales will be at Club Prior on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 during the day. Tickets will also be sold at the Prior Lake VFW at burger nights on Mondays, Nov. 29 and Dec. 6; and at bingo nights on Wednesdays, Dec. 1 and 8.
The drive-up pick-up will be Monday, Dec. 13 from noon to 1 p.m. in the VFW parking lot. We will be collecting non-perishable food items and toys for those in need this year if you so chose to donate.
The Lions continue to support Scout Troop 331, recently judging pumpkins for the scouts, the Lions kids night program is back up and running with visits to local daycares checking the sight of children aged six months to six years of age.
75th anniversary
Friday, Nov. 5 marked 75 years since the Prior Lake Lions were chartered. In those 75 years the Lions have supported boy scouts (Troop 331 was started by them 74 years ago), veterans, schools families and the Lions causes: diabetes, vision, hunger, environment, and most recently, childhood cancer.
Later, with charitable gambling, we helped with donations to Lions Sandpoint Park, the band shell at Lakefront Park and working to start Memorial Park with the VFW.
Here's a little Lions history: The ship's propeller that's located in Memorial Park was ordered in 1948 from the War Assets Administration and in June 1948, Lions drove to Duluth to pick up the propeller and bring it to Prior Lake to honor our war veterans.
Remembrance
In my almost 15 years as a Lion, our club has lost many friends and recently we lost Lion Sheila Stahler, who was serving our Lions as club president at her passing, she was always out in the community supporting Lions at many events — too many to mention. In the past she served on a district level for the Lions on the peace poster program where she served as chair. This is always one of my favorites to judge the youth's posters, she will be missed.
If you are interested in joining the Lions, we can be contacted at pllions@nuveramail,net. Come join us and help us follow are motto, "We Serve."