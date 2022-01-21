Prior Lake Jake was the biggest pup in a litter of eight puppies at a Wisconsin dog kennel, advertised as purebred Golden Retrievers. Mom and dad Goldens were on hand to prove the claim.
In his first few weeks with our family, Jake began to develop an unusual curly coat along his back and hindquarters. A call to the vet in Prior Lake proved this was not unusual for the breed, especially large purebred dogs. Jake put on weight surprisingly fast, reaching 125 pounds by 18 months. Our vet suggested trimming back on his dog ration and he seemed to get along at 105.
As Jake grew into his new surroundings, we introduced him to the lake and summertime swimming, a truly fun experience for a water-loving animal. Good-natured for the most part, Jake would let out a growl over a tail pull by my wife or son Jeremy. Retrieving a tennis ball or Frisbee was a favorite.
His first winter, Jake was introduced to ice and the growling noise the ice made as it formed along our shore. “There’s something down there,” he seemed to say.
By Christmas week, Prior Lake was solid enough to walk on, bringing the dozens of ice fishermen in tents, pickup campers and skid-mounted huts. Jake couldn’t wait to introduce himself to the fishing crews and was pleased to accept a cold beer from the guys. I’d pour slowly into my cupped hand and Jake would lap the suds, careful not to spill. This usually brought about sneezing, snorting and eye watering, a signal for Jake to come home for an afternoon nap.
Jake proved allergic to most corn-laced dog food so only the very best ration was acceptable. There were other indications of Jake’s allergies although a monthly shot at the vet’s took care of this. He became a regular among the animal caretakers his first year.
At about age three, Jake developed cataracts in his right eye. The vet diagnosed the problem with a small flashlight and said we were in luck. There was a dog ophthalmologist in practice, where else, in Edina. We made an appointment to see this new vet.
Jake got a new lens on one eye, came home groggy after the surgery and slept in his favorite hallway, away from bothersome lookers. A part of the recovery included a neck cone, to keep his scratching away from the repair. Jake liked nothing better than to run through the house and catch the edge of the cone in a doorway. The sound of this was like a snare drum.
The succeeding years were uneventful, until age eight when Jake cried out while eating his chow. A knockout shot at the vet’s allowed an inspection, revealing a small fast growing cancer on his lower jaw. Surgery was impossible.
So, dog pain pills became the order of the day just before meals. We waited for our son to arrive home for spring break for one last hug and Jake took his last trip to the vet.
We saved some of his ashes in a small candy jar, burying it on the hillside above the lake he loved. It’s been decades since Jake was part of our lives and we think about him often.
A friend from our old neighborhood said he had seen a large Golden Retriever swimming and diving from an open lot on Prior Lake.
Maybe Jake or Jake’s memory will outlive us both.