You likely know the Prior Lake Rotary Club for putting on the annual Lakefront Music Fest. Some may be surprised that the club also has a long history of providing service to the community. For over 40 years, Rotarians have demonstrated Service Above Self, Rotary International’s motto, and an integral part of the service includes various partnerships. It should not be a surprise, then, that the Prior Lake Rotary Club has been active in addressing COVID-19 needs.
Shortly after schools closed and we began the statewide quarantine, the club’s Community Service committee began meeting virtually to discuss how best the club could help the community and surrounding areas. Part of that included reaching out to our longstanding partners. We knew they were already serving the community and had the capabilities to assess the needs and experience of delivering social services. Community Service Co-Team Lead Mary Haugen stated, “Our response focused on safety needs and getting people in need food.”
Our club board donated $5,000 to the CAP Agency, the primary social service agency in our county, and $5,000 to Reaching Our Community’s Kids (R.O.C.K.). This group provides for food-insecure students in our school district. The club donated another $5,000 to River Valley YMCA to support their clients’ needs. Community Service also donated $5,000 to Southern Valley Alliance for Battered Women to address the changing client needs based on the shelter in place, including an increase in crisis line use, doing one-on-one virtual client meetings, and the increased prevalence of domestic abuse, which is a huge safety concern.
The club’s Youth Service Team also stepped up to help during these trying times. The STRIVE mentorship program, which pairs Rotarians with students at Bridges Area Learning Center, continues with virtual meetings between mentors and mentees. Lunch, a component of the program, has continued bi-weekly through the partnership with The Pointe. The restaurant prepares boxed lunches that students pick up curbside.
Prior Lake Rotary Youth Services continues to work closely with the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools to identify other needs and help children and families get through this.
Besides the giving, Prior Lake Rotarians are also doing, as we are people of action. Last month, on short notice, Prior Lake Rotarians participated in the distribution of iPad for students. It was crucial to get these essential devices in the hands of students.
On an individual basis, Rotarians have made hundreds of masks for local organizations and businesses. Rotarians have also given on an individual basis, donating money to staff at The Wilds, who usually prepare and serve breakfast at our club meetings, and to FISH, which stands for Families and Individuals Sharing Hope, for scrubs for employees at St. Gertrude’s in Shakopee.
We developed a list of volunteer opportunities for club members that serves as a clearinghouse for volunteer information. The club is continuing to look to our partners and to see what additional financial resources we can provide to best address the needs and have the biggest impact on those that need it the most.
Rotarians will continue to be people of action during and after this pandemic, and we invite you to join our team. Contact club President Dan Stanley at dstanley@stanleyandwencl.com.