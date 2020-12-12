I would like to personally extend my humble regards to volunteers and donors for your hard work and dedication to sacrifice your weekend to help marginalized communities. Your service and donations' impact are huge.
Honestly, without volunteers and donors like you, Sanya's Hope for Children will not able to accomplish our goal to serve 500 homeless children during a pandemic. I sincerely thank each and everyone who made this event possible including the Prior Lake Mayor Mr. Briggs and Senator Eric Pratt who demonstrated that leaders are not shy helping youth in their initiatives.
I also would like to mention Dee Hagan, Beth Johnson and Arica Logeais for dedicating over 300 hours of volunteering time to help Sanya's Hope for Children. In addition, I'd like to acknowledge my team members Sara Carlson, Andrea Reichwald and Olivia for their dedication to SHFC. I also like to mention Eric Gentry (CAP agency Housing director) as well as Jeff Hansen for their constant support.
There are multiple anonymous extraordinaires who have helped me behind the scenes, so I'd also like to take the time to appreciate them. I would also like to extend my appreciation to community partners such as Prior Lake High School Honor Society students for signing up to help, Prior Lake American newspaper for helping us to convey our messages to communities which we normally couldn't reach out without the newspaper's help, CAP Agency for providing transport for our supplies and gifts, Prior Lake Lions Club for their ongoing support (they are the backbone of SHFC), Prior Lake Shepherd of the Church for providing a huge place to accommodate the safety of our service efforts, Smallcakes Savage for gifts for our volunteers and Jersey Mikes for a food donation for our volunteers.
There are so many volunteers and donors to acknowledge, I want each and everyone to know your service means a great deal to me and my organization. Thank you!
Visit us at www.sanyashopeforchildren.org for volunteer and donation opportunities.
Editor's note: The author is the founder and CEO of Sanya's Hope for Children, a local nonprofit organization.
Sanya Pirani
Prior Lake