As is her practice, Alexandra Matyja took Trump’s misinformation, aimed at glorifying his achievements, and presented them as facts ("A list of Trump's 'failings,'" Jan. 30).
The Trump Administration had some significant accomplishments. They appointed three great Supreme Court Justices, had some genuine successes in Middle East peace agreements, and reduced corporate taxes to a more appropriate level — to name just a few. However, much of what Alexandra puts forward is exaggerations touted by Trump.
“For the first time ever, he made America the world leading producer of energy” — not true. US production of energy was increasing before Trump took office, and his policies did little to enhance our energy independence. The US achieved energy independence under Obama. The US became a net exporter of petroleum products in 2011 and in 2014 we were the third largest producer of crude oil. Trump’s most significant energy policy was support for coal — which continued its decline anyway.
“Promoted economic policies that resulted in the lowest unemployment rates” — not true. The lowest unemployment rate under Trump — December 2019 at 3.5%. That rate was only 1.2% lower than the 4.7% when he took office. And, while that is low, it is not the lowest unemployment rate ever. Unemployment in the US has been under 3% and even under 2% several times.
“Created a booming economy that eliminated seven million Americans from food stamps” — not true. Trump did not create the “booming economy.” The economy was steadily improving for years. Trump’s policies supported a good and improving economy; but did not create it. The number of people on food stamps has been declining since 2013 and in December 2016, as Trump took office, was 43 million. The number in April of 2020 (the last month I could find USDA numbers for) was also 43 million. I assume Alexandra ignored this number because it was as COVID was hitting the U.S.; but that is the facts and it may higher now.
“Destroyed ISIS” — not true ISIS still exists. “Eliminated numerous regulations that stifled businesses and creativity” — not true regulations have little impact on creativity and nothing Trump did enhanced creativity.
“Made NATO and UN pay their share” — not true. NATO made a funding agreement with Obama for 2% of GDP by 2024. Trump did not improve upon that agreement; NATO has yet to reach the 2% — so are still not paying their share. The UN paying their share is laughable. The UN is an organization that receives (not provides) funding from member nations.
“Allowed us to say 'Merry Christmas' again”; we have always been able to say Merry Christmas — nice try.
I could fact checking Alexandra’s claims more, but the paper would not allow the space. History will judge the Trump Presidency — it does for all presidents. Here in the real world, we should evaluate based on the truth not on political hyperbole — from the left or the right.
Gary Shelton
Prior Lake