Finally, the subhuman, vile, dictatorial racist is gone from the White House! We’ve been told that: “We will press forward with speed and urgency, for we have much to do in this winter of peril…” Relax everyone. America finally will be perfected by those who know best.
But what evils did the orange man commit? Evils that warranted his impeachment — not once but twice? Evils that for almost six years subjected him to constant barrage of lies and character assassination? They are too numerous to list, but let’s review just few of them.
For the first time ever, he made America the world leading producer of energy — something that Department of Energy never achieved, resulting in lower gasoline prices for all of us.
He cut taxes for millions of middle class Americans; promoted economic policies that resulted in the lowest unemployment rates, especially among minorities; created a booming economy that eliminated seven million Americans from food stamps; destroyed ISIS and eliminated al-Baghdadi and Soleimani; strengthened our southern border; brokered peace in the Middle East; struck down Obamacare mandate which forced people to buy unaffordable insurance; cut bureaucracy and made the COVID vaccine a reality in record time; expanded health benefits for veterans; passed Right To Try; eliminated numerous regulations that stifled businesses and creativity; replaced NAFTA with USMCA; reinforced Syrian red line; relaxed rules of engagement for the military; made NATO and UN pay their share; expelled Russian diplomats and sanctioned Moscow; moved US embassy to Jerusalem; and allowed us to say “Merry Christmas” again.
He also failed a lot. He failed to take his presidential salary. Failed to turn the IRS into a weapon of persecution of his political foes and to surveil reporters as his predecessor did. Failed to start new wars and to kowtow to our adversaries; failed to participate in world apology tours for America’s shortcomings; to mobilize the military against rioters during his own inauguration.
He failed to denounce law and order and to defund the police as antifa and BLM, cheered on by many, rioted, looted and burned our cities. He failed to fire Robert Mueller and to stop the Russian hoax investigation, and he failed to refuse to leave the White House as the discredited media insisted he would. He failed to be bought by special interests and wealthy donors. Yes, he failed a lot.
He had a life that millions envied and freedom to go anywhere anytime. And he gave it all up. He left the White House poorer than when he entered it. He was an outsider who wanted America to start winning again. He wanted the forgotten men and women of this country to be forgotten no more.
He connected with millions of Americans like no other president ever did. He knew that: “For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost.” He wanted to change that. And for these unforgivable sins he had to be stopped!
Alexandra Matyja
Prior Lake