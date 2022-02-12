I was interested to read Stan Tekiela’s column “What causes a species to decline?” It’s not often we hear about anyone in the animal kingdom who’s doing better, as he described of the red-bellied woodpecker. What surprised me most however is what he did not mention the effect of a changing climate.
According to the Audubon Society, data from the 140 million Christmas Bird Count observations has shown that “each species’ range will shift as climate change and other human impacts advance across the continent. The results are clear: birds will be forced to relocate to find homes and food. And they may not survive. Two-thirds of North American birds are at risk of extinction from global temperature rise.”
“By stabilizing carbon emissions and holding warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, 76% of vulnerable species will be better off, and nearly 150 species would no longer be vulnerable to extinction from climate change.”
Fortunately, Congress is considering policies that can improve the future for birds and people. A good example is one that puts a steadily increasing fee on polluting fossil fuels and rebates these sizable revenues directly to households. This is called “carbon fee and dividend” or simply “carbon pricing.”
This market-based solution has bi-partisan support and creates an incentive to further develop cheaper energy technologies without government picking winners and losers. Economists overwhelmingly agree this is the most efficient and effective way to bring emissions down and build the economy.
You can do your part. Tell your members of congress to prioritize climate action and support carbon pricing. Your fellow citizens and birds will thank you!
Peter Bliss
Prior Lake