This is a response to Wes Mader's column, "American democracy on the brink," published Jan. 23.
"Does anyone doubt that nationwide rioting and destruction by anti-Trump extremists would have made the chaos following George Floyd’s death look like child’s play?"
Yes, I doubt it, when Trump won the election the protests were nothing like the hate and threats that occurred when Biden won. Compare apples to apples, George Floyd was brutally murdered in front of our eyes, it does not compare to protests over a free election.
"Given that Trump is gone, is there any doubt that the real purpose of the Pelosi/Schumer move is to continue to stir the pot for political gain and control?"
Yes, I doubt it! Impeachment is a process to keep presidents accountable for their actions. This has nothing to do with politics, it has to do with personal responsibility.
Hillary Clinton’s "phony Steele dossier" was written by Christopher Steele, a former head of the Russia Desk for British intelligence (MI6), written for the private investigative firm Fusion GPS. It was also substantiated by U.S. intelligence of Russian interference in our 2016 election. Hillary, nonetheless, conceded victory to Trump on election night. Trump and all his lawyers have not been able to prove any election irregularities. Furthermore, to this day he has not conceded victory to President Biden.
As far as optimism for the future of our country, I believe if people will quit pointing fingers, repeating untruths we will be stronger than ever. As Ralph Waldo Emerson said, "What lies behind us, and what lies before us are but tiny matters compared to what lies within us."
Judy Brown
Prior Lake