The Republican Senate majority ambushed Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Nancy Leppink by not confirming her in a surprise vote last week (she has been doing the job since February 2019, but they waited until now).
This is thinly-veiled obstruction of Gov. Walz's efforts to stop the coronavirus. Sen. Pratt from Prior Lake was part of the effort. Sen. Dan Hall of Burnsville and the rest of the Republicans in the Senate agreed to not confirm (or abstained). They said she has been too tough on businesses about virus rules. Meanwhile more than 165,000 have died of the virus. Let your state senator know how you feel about this.
Jeff Carter
Prior Lake