At what point on the road to democracy's demise in America will truth and accountability supersede party loyalty and lies? The actions and words of individuals (elected and non-elected) following the violent insurrection of Jan. 6 is startling.
On the Jan. 20 opinion page, the writer of "Tech Giants Are Silencing Citizens" suggests totalitarian forms of governments censoring free speech of their citizens wishing to build a democracy is the same as big tech censoring politicians and citizens using free speech to destroy our democracy.
On the same page, columnist Wes Mader ("American Democracy On The Brink") states that both sides of the political aisle are to blame for pushing America's democracy to the brink of disaster, which is the height of irresponsible, partisan editorializing. Every individual involved in the violent insurrection at our nation's Capitol did so because of Trump's actions, policies and words, which were supported by fellow Republicans.
For Trump to use the bully pulpit daily, for months, making false accusations that Biden and Democrats stole the 2020 elections is not “painfully similar to Hillary's allegations that Russia stole the election from her.”
Democrats and national news media didn't lie when questioned the legitimacy of Trump's 2016 win because Trump did not win the popular vote and Russia interfered in the 2016 election. All U.S. intelligence agencies and the Muller investigation concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 election and Hillary received 2,864,974 more popular votes than Trump (Cook Political Report). At what point did allegations by Hillary equate to understandable accusations by Trump?
Possibly Mader's most outlandish partisan opinion was, and I will paraphrase: "the real purpose of the Pelosi/Schumer move," to impeach departing President Trump for inciting an insurrection on our nation's Capitol, "is to continue to stir the pot for political gain and control." That's like saying a fired bank president should not be prosecuted for stealing all the money in the bank because he is no longer the bank president. Only party loyalists use such logic? Accountable and truth must prevail if Democracy is to exist!
Trump's persistent lying of a stolen election, repeated by most Republicans at all levels of government and amplified by conservative talk media and individuals through social media, led thousands of pro-Trump supporters to gather in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6th at President Trump's request.
Trump's words and actions incited his followers to storm the Capitol resulting in death, destruction of and theft of federal property and screaming “hang Mike Pence”.
Of the 207 Republican House members, only 10 apparently still believe in accountability, the rule of law and their sworn oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, voted with the Democrats to impeach Trump for treasonous actions. It appears the other 197 Republican Representatives were either supportive of the insurrection, spineless puppets to their political party or fearful of being voted out of office by Trump's supporters who apparently prefer an oligarchy to a democracy for future generations.
Glen Weber
Prior Lake