A recent letter to the editor has opened my eyes. I used to believe that being a good American included promoting the welfare of my fellow citizens, as enshrined in the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution. But the letter-writer makes me think that idea is passé.
Today, it seems, an American’s only responsibility is to himself. Get vaccinated. Don’t get vaccinated. It’s up to you. No matter that your choice not to be vaccinated puts others in danger and strains the health care system and its workers to the breaking point. You have your rights.
For me, that ship has sailed. I’m already vaccinated. However, I plan to assert my individual rights in another way. I have decided to discontinue the annoying practice of stopping at stop signs when I drive.
I believe the decision to stop at stop signs is best left to the individual. It is not the job of government to force me to obey a red and white sign. I understand the argument of consequences for my actions, but if I drive through an intersection without stopping and another car slams into me, that’s my problem.
I also understand the argument of public safety, but government cannot guarantee the safety of everyone. If the occupants of the car that slams into me are killed in the collision, that’s the price they have to pay for living in a nation founded on the principle of individualism.
At the funerals of those whose deaths I caused, no doubt the bereaved mourners will bear me no ill will, but will applaud my right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. After all, I’m an American.
Charlene Burck
Prior Lake