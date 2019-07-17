The letter criticizing an article in the Prior Lake American because it did not use the term “illegal immigrants” when referring to the people being kept in crowded cages on our southern border needs more research.
Individuals from other countries who cross the border into the United States seeking asylum are not illegal immigrants; they are exercising their rights as refugees under U.S. immigration law. The Refugee Act, passed by Congress in 1980, established two paths to obtain refugee status — either from abroad as a resettled refugee or in the United States as an asylum-seeker.
These asylum-seekers are doing what any of us would do to save our lives and protect our families. They deserve humane treatment from our government.
Charlene Burck
Prior Lake