I am writing in response to Walt Lichtenberger's column "God made a world that's beautiful, brittle and brutal." If one tosses away the plain meaning of the words God gave us in his Scriptures, then I agree, creation does seem confusing and awful at times. Blessedly, we don't have to do that.
The Bible clearly states that death is caused by sin — our sin. It also presents a chronology of creation that is about 6,000 years old — not millions or billions of years of evolution without man to blame for death. If we don't forget the Bible's other claim of a huge, world-wide catastrophic flood of a destructive scale we can hardly comprehend, this timeline is entirely scientifically credible and defendable.
Let's not make a God of our own imaginings, throwing out and rejecting much of his word. No wonder we are disappointed and left feeling empty by that God! Instead, let's cling to and seek out Yehovah, as he reveals himself in his wonderful word. If you are confused or lost, I urge you to open your Bible and read.
Susan Lein
Prior Lake