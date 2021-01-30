On Inauguration Day it was refreshing and inspirational to listen to the national debut of poet laureate Amanda Gorman as she shared her oratorical skills and her hopes for the country, “Somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed a nation that isn’t broken but isn’t finished.”
At the other end of the communication skills spectrum, I will not miss Trump’s divisive, inflammatory and rudimentary use of English. The 78 days from Election Day to Inauguration Day sure seemed like a long time. Despite Trump’s attempt to overturn the election via his provocation of the insurrection on Jan. 6, a new president was inaugurated. “We the people” not “me the president” determined the result.
Biden’s inauguration arrived under bleak circumstances. In just the past twelve years, two Democratic presidents began their presidency after inheriting a mess left by two Republican presidents — both of whom exited the presidency and left the country in dire straits.
Biden has much work to do. We need a president who candidly acknowledges and confronts our current reality: the impact of COVID-19, the state of the economy, a harshly divided citizenry and the racial and financial inequities that continue to exist. A restorative Biden presidency can enact measures needed for the country to regain its footing and move forward.
History will portray Trump as an outlier, a deviation from the norm. Biden will provide a regression to the mean, to the norms of presidential leadership. It is curative for the inhabitant of the Oval Office to have a psychological profile that falls within the normal range. We now have a president who is simply a typical person — one who exhibits the elemental decency and temperament needed to lead and work with people.
While a conventional Washington insider is not my optimal choice for president, I anticipate a president who knows how government works, how Washington works, and one who takes his oath to the constitution seriously. I look forward to a president who uses the language of “we” and speaks to the country’s hopes, rather than relying on the language of fear, division, and anger.
I envision a president with a psyche that is predisposed to serving a greater cause — a president who affirms the humanity and dignity of all people; adheres to the rule of law; tells the truth; keeps his word; exhibits maturity, compassion, integrity, humility and empathy and occasionally displays grace. I don’t think it’s asking too much to expect these aforementioned qualities from the leader of the free world — all of which have been absent the last four years.
Biden may be the right man for the moment. He enters office as a fundamentally decent and honorable person, and people can sense that. His presidency will attempt to restore and improve upon what used to be. Amanda Gorman spoke stirringly of how to “compose a country committed to all cultures, colors, characters, and conditions of man.” As Biden composes his presidency, he would do well to heed the words of our new poet laureate.
Doug Kern
Prior Lake