John Barden is right when he says that climate change "should never have become a political issue" (Prior Lake American, Sept. 5). Unfortunately it has become a wedge issue for many, and has been politically inconvenient for some republicans to acknowledge the issue much less fight for solutions. However, that isn't the case everywhere and there are significant bipartisan and conservative groups that are working towards meaningful action.
In the U.S. House, the Climate Solutions Caucus is a bipartisan group started by a republican and a democrat from Florida where they are seeing rising sea levels threaten their livelihood firsthand. This group currently has 23 republican and 41 democrat members. They have already been instrumental in the introduction of several bills, including HR763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act written by members of both parties which has significant support from both sides.
There is a similar group in the U.S. Senate with 14 members evenly divided across the aisle. Both of these groups have shown that we can set aside our differences to work on big problems. They agree that not only can climate action be taken without crippling the economy, but that action is imperative for its health.
There are other indicators that it is OK to be conservative and advocate for climate action. I would point to groups such as the Climate Leadership Council, RepublicEN, the Niskanen Center and Students for Carbon Dividends as just a few examples. The Yale Program on Climate Change Communications found that in our congressional district, 92% of democrats and 64% of republicans think that carbon dioxide should be regulated as a pollutant.
This year has provided plenty of distractions, not the least of which is an administrative branch not interested in action. But that doesn't mean that action won't happen or work isn't being done. We may not initially agree on solutions, but that doesn't mean we can't work one out.
As Ronald Reagan said, "If we've learned any lessons during the past few decades, perhaps the most important is that preservation of our environment is not a partisan challenge; it's common sense. Our physical health, our social happiness, and our economic well-being will be sustained only by all of us working in partnership as thoughtful, effective stewards of our natural resources."
Peter Bliss
Prior Lake