To avoid misleading readers of the Prior Lake American, it is necessary to respond to Alexandra Matyja's Dec. 12 letter that suggests I might acknowledge or agree with Trump “that there is a lack of truthfulness in the national news media.” Nothing could be farther from the truth! The following is a short list of reputable, national and international news sources that provide news and information, in print and on-the-air, without commentary, advocating for any particular agenda or promoting conspiracy theories:
The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Washington Post, Time Magazine, Bloomberg News, The Associated Press, Reuters, BBC, NPR, PBS, NBC, ABC, CBS.
Most of the reputable news outlets have reporters in the field, fact-checkers on staff and employ ombudsman or senior editors to provide oversight to insure the information presented is truthful. In some cases, editorials may appear biased, but it doesn't equate to untruth or fake news, as some infer. There certainly are media outlets with no integrity that put profits over truth and should be avoided like a skunk with rabies.
The vast majority of national news outlets hold their reporters, editors and journalist responsible for ethics violations. They, like the local paper, strive to adhere to and endorse the Society of Professional Journalist's code of ethics. Truth in media is the lifeblood of our democracy. In the absence of truth, our democracy dies while totalitarianism sprouts from lies and misinformation. Seek the truth if you want our democracy to survive for future generations and hold political leaders accountable for promoting lies and disinformation.
Glen Weber
Prior Lake